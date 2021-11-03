https://ria.ru/20211103/pomosch-1757598056.html

Bulgarians appreciated the generosity and kindness of Russians

“Russians have values.” Bulgarians thank Russia for help – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Bulgarians appreciated the generosity and kindness of Russians

Readers of the Bulgarian newspaper Fakty praised Russia’s decision to increase gas exports to the country. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T17: 16

2021-11-03T17: 16

2021-11-03T18: 39

in the world

Bulgaria

vladimir putin

gazprom

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135088/73/1350887369_156:291:2000:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_991d9343d7f3845204b52a9e58d0d74f.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Bulgarian newspaper Fakty appreciated Russia’s decision to increase gas exports to the country. Earlier, Moscow increased the supply of raw materials at favorable prices at the request of Sofia. The newspaper’s columnist Ventsislav Mikhailov noted that, despite the unfounded criticism, Russia continues to be a reliable partner for Europe in the midst of the energy crisis. “Russia has always loved Bulgaria, we are traitors. For Russians, values ​​are not an empty phrase. & Lt; … & gt; We, ordinary Bulgarians (not politicians), love the Russians and are grateful to them, “wrote Vinagi.” The stupid firefighter (Boyko Borisov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria. – Ed.) and his incompetent are to blame for the high gas prices. thieving bugs. These idiots refused the contract with low prices, and now they run around the TV studios and blame others, “- said the user Tsenat. will agree, shake hands and will not squabble. Russia is a part of Europe and has always been, is it really impossible to improve relations in a kind way? ” – asked 4rrdr. Energy prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. In early August, the Dutch TTF index for gas futures was around $ 515 per thousand cubic meters. At the end of September, it doubled. Fuel prices began to decline after hitting an all-time high of $ 1937 on October 6. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the gas shortage was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of raw materials were shipped from the United States and the Middle East to Europe, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. The Russian leader ordered at the end of October to increase the volume of fuel in the continent’s gas storage facilities. After that, energy prices went down. The full text of the article can be found on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211029/gaz-1756879144.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/moldaviya-1757452692.html

Bulgaria

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135088/73/1350887369_492:396:1735:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_9b60b7a1075c357af2e47d3c2c7764ae.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, bulgaria, vladimir putin, gazprom, russia