Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on a romantic walk in New York: new photos

Yesterday, 34-year-old Blake Lively and 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds once again hit the lenses of the paparazzi. The star couple was photographed during a romantic walk in New York. They held hands tightly, talked about something at ease and were clearly in a good mood.

Last weekend, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated Halloween with their daughters. Together with their two older daughters (the youngest, one-year-old Betty, the parents left at home this time) and a close friend of the Taylor Swift family, they went outside to accompany the little ones during the traditional hike in the neighborhood for sweets.

Blake was clearly inspired by old black and white movie characters and dressed in a plaid vest over a starched shirt, black high-waisted pants and loafers. Lively’s image was complemented by a short wig of black hair and festive makeup: a face covered with gray paint and lips in black lipstick. Ryan didn’t bother too much and celebrated Halloween in a bright green wig. Taylor Swift in her costume that evening was almost unrecognizable: she dressed up as a giant squirrel.

Blake Lively

On her Instagram, Lively admitted that she did not specifically think over her festive image and came up with her costume just 10 minutes before leaving the house. To create an intimidating makeup, Blake Lively went to YouTube and repeated the makeup step by step after one of the make-up gurus. The result, by the way, exceeded even Blake’s expectations!

