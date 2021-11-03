Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were vaccinated against COVID-19: photo

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively joined the ranks of the coronavirus vaccine. On their Instagram pages, the actors shared photos of the moment of vaccination. “Find someone who will look at you the way I look at the heroic nurse who vaccinated me,” Blake signed her post. And Ryan briefly joked in his microblog: “I finally got 5G.”

Later, Reynolds duplicated his photo in Stories and encouraged people to get vaccinated, and at the same time joked about his pink hat: “Science is sexy. And my hat? Probably not. “

Earlier, Reynolds and Lively talked about following the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In December, the Canadian actor wrote on Instagram: “This year my kids won’t see their grandma for Christmas. And the aunts and uncles will not see. That sucks. Hats off to those who have the same thing. “

Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012 and have three children: James, 5, Ines, 4, and Betty, 1 year old. In a recent interview, Ryan called parenting the most difficult aspect of his life. “Because of this, I do not sleep at night. I have three daughters. They are like little Rubik’s cubes that I can’t figure out everything, ”said the actor.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova