Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson try to catch Gal Gadot in the Red Notice trailer (Video)

The official trailer for Red Notice was released on Netflix on October 21, 2021. The action movie was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson in his previous films Spy One and a Half and Skyscraper.

In the new trailer, FBI chief specialist John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is forced to team up with “the world’s second largest art thief” Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to hunt down the most famous thief Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka “Rook”. Hartley explains in the video that Black accused him of a crime he didn’t commit and set him up. Because of this, he was given a red notice, issued by Interpol, a worldwide warning to the world’s most wanted people. He needs to find the one who set him up and arrest her to clear his name. To do this, he will need the help of Booth, who, as Hartley promises, will be able to take the place of Rook and receive the title of thief number 1, becoming famous throughout the world.

The trailer is full of gunfights, fights and explosions in a variety of places, from Egypt and Rome to a Russian prison in the snowy mountains. There is even a fight scene between the three main characters, where Black and Hartley strike each other blow after blow, and Booth, stumbling, tries to dodge.

The film also stars Chris Diamantopolos, Tom Choi and Ritu Eriya. Red Notice will premiere on Netflix on November 12.