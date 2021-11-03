Ryan Reynolds posted photos with star cameos of “The Main Character” – from Dwayne Johnson to Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds has posted photos with star cameos of “The Main Character” – from Dwayne Johnson to Hugh Jackman

Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Channing Tatum also checked out.

Shot from the filming of the film “The protagonist”

Ryan Reynolds has posted on Instagram joint photos with the actors who have become guest stars in the movie “The Main Character”. So, the actor dedicated the post to cameos of Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman and John Krasinski.



In the publication, Reynolds added a couple of photos taken on the set of “The Main Character”. However, some pictures are not related to the project. The post does not include all the guest stars of the film, which Ryan Reynolds nicely played up in the comments:

“This is a film about friendship. And friendship is simple, it just is. Although I don’t have pictures with everyone, here are all the incredible friends that were in the film. ”

The protagonist has a lot of cool Easter eggs and stellar cameos. Viewers were particularly impressed by the reference to Avengers: Endgame, followed by an unexpected cameo by Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. Channing Tatum played a more prominent role, the actor appeared in a cool action scene at the beginning of the film, and then in a funny episode in the player’s lair, whose author is the artist’s character.

The cameos of Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman and John Krasinski can only be appreciated by watching the film with the original voice acting. Johnson voiced the bank robber who had his glasses taken by Guy (Reynolds) at the beginning of the film. Jackman voiced the masked guy in the alley that Millie (Jodie Comer) was talking to at the beginning of the movie. And Krasinski can be “heard” in a television interview with an anonymous gamer – only the silhouette of the hero was shown.

Also in the film there is a “voice” cameo by Tina Fey – the mother of the player, whose avatar was played by Tatum. In addition, Lead Hero stars television presenters Alex Trebek, who passed away in 2020, and Lara Spencer, as well as bloggers Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, LazarBeam and DanTDM.

Ryan Reynolds previously told how he managed to persuade Chris Evans to star in “The Main Character”. According to him, the actor very quickly and with great pleasure agreed to the role and did not even begin to put forward any demands and approve the details of the scene.

