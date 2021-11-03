Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman infuriates him with his kindness

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds revealed in the Smartless podcast that Hugh Jackman really pisses him off. It’s all about the murderous kindness of the performer of the role of Wolverine. The X-Men star is such a nice guy that Reynolds is jealous and wants to be as cool as the Australian artist.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was a guest on the Smartless podcast on July 19 and revealed one of the reasons for the long-standing comic feud with Hugh Jackman. In a conversation, the actor first said that the performer of the role of Wolverine is so kind in life that it just kills him.

You know Hugh Jackman … I really shouldn’t say this, but he … He’s so kind that it kills. I mean, he’s really the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. And sometimes it drives me crazy, – the actor admitted.

At this point, one of the hosts, Jason Bateman, tried to reveal the real character of Hugh Jackman, but it turned out that there were no pitfalls. The Australian actor is really sweet.

– Unfortunately, Jackman is really real.

“You doubt his sincerity.

– No, it just pisses me off, because I want it the same way.

Seems like Ryan Reynolds’ podcast trip turned out to be a real psychotherapy session. After all, then the star of “Deadpool” admitted that he would like to be the same as Hugh Jackman.

“I want to feel the same kindness as Hugh Jackman.

– And this feeling makes you angry?

– I want to understand how I feel. We sometimes hate what we cannot understand … So, I tend to hate and pounce on Hugh, and he, of course, reciprocates with me, because he has a developed sense of rivalry, because he is an athlete. And that seems to be all. But in fact, he is like my life assistant. He’s one of the best guys I know.

It seems that now Hugh Jackman is obliged to give Ryan a couple of workshops on how to become a good guy and this infuriates everyone.

The comic feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman turns into legend

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been trolling and poking fun at each other for years. According to Jackman, it all started on the set of X-Men: The Beginning. Wolverine”. Then he constantly teased Ryan because of Scarlett Johansson, with whom the Canadian actor was married at that time. Jackman liked to threaten that he was watching Reynolds’ behavior and that it would not be good for him if he offended Scarlett.

Then the actors’ jokes took to the next level in 2018, when Ryan Reynolds congratulated Hugh Jackman on his 50th birthday and posted a still from Deadpool 2. In the photo, Wolverine’s toy figure is strung on a bayonet, thus referring to Logan’s death in the film of the same name. And Jackman recorded a video in which he reluctantly congratulates the Deadpool team on the release of the second part.

Hugh Jackman even once admitted that the feud with Ryan Reynolds is very tiring, you need to constantly come up with something new. And it seems that the actors still decided to end the protracted trolling. In 2019, the artists competed in jokes with each other as part of raising funds for a charitable foundation. Hugh Jackman was declared the winner, and the long-standing feud was over.

But the actors still continue to show their attitude towards each other. In May 2021, Ryan Reynolds admitted on Instagram that he suffers from high anxiety. In the comments under the post, Hugh Jackman praised a colleague for his outspokenness and courage.

Medialeaks previously wrote that Ryan Reynolds brought attention to mental health. And without Deadpool and a hint of Wolverine in the third part of the saga, it was not done.

Ryan Reynolds is also a father of many children, so the actor told how to wean a child from listening to Baby Shark. True, after this method, children may need a psychologist.