Sandra Bullock, 57, stripped almost naked: she left only a white nightie that shows through

World famous American actress Sandra Bullock has shared a seductive new photo. A woman does not hesitate to show her toned body, even in spite of her age.

The new post was published on her page on the social network. Instagram, of which she is an active user. Posts with personal pictures of the actress regularly appear on this account. More than a million users follow this every day.

This time Sandra Bullock appeared in a rather frank manner. During a photo shoot on a gray background, the actress sat on a chair and began to hold on to it with her hands on her sides. It is noteworthy that from her clothes she was wearing a white nightie, which is slightly translucent. Quite a frank and bold decision from the star at the age of 57.

It is worth noting that she looks gorgeous and this outfit perfectly complements her slender body. Hair for a photo shoot is chaotic, slightly scattered, as well as light makeup.

“Good morning” – a new post of the woman has been signed.

In the comments, users began to shower her with compliments, noting the fact that the woman was well preserved and looks great.

It is worth noting that the premiere of the film from Netflix, where Sandra Bullock plays the main role – “Unforgiven”, is to take place very soon.

The film tells the story of Ruth Slater (Bullock), who served 20 years in prison for a serious crime and is now returning to society. However, instead of a warm welcome, only condemnation awaits her.

They started filming back in February last year, but then the lockdown started right away and had to wait.

The premiere will be in theaters on November 24, but on Netflix from December 10.

