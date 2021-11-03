https://ria.ru/20211103/pravila-1757591064.html
Sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended in Russia
In Russia, the sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021
Sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended in Russia
Rospotrebnadzor until 2024 extended the sanitary rules for the work of educational organizations in the context of the spread of coronavirus.
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor until 2024 extended the sanitary rules for the work of educational organizations in the context of the spread of coronavirus. The corresponding decree was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. “In paragraph 3 of the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor & lt; … & gt; the words before” January 1, 2022 “shall be replaced with the words” before January 1, 2024, “the document says. According to the regulations, the school for each class must be assigned a separate room for teaching in all subjects. The schedule of classes and changes should be designed in such a way as to minimize contact between students. It is necessary to regularly clean and ventilate the premises, measure the temperature of pupils and staff. In addition, , mass events with the participation of different classes or groups are prohibited. These rules were adopted in the summer of 2020, subsequently they were extended until January 1, 2022. In recent days, Russia has updated the maximums in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1189 patients have died in the country with COVID-19, the number of infected increased by 40,443. About the Ministry of Health of Mikhail Murashko, compared to last year, the incidence of COVID-19 among children “has increased several times”, many have symptoms acutely. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
“In paragraph 3 of the resolution of the chief state sanitary doctor <...> the words before” January 1, 2022 “shall be replaced with the words” before January 1, 2024, “the document says.
The doctor spoke about the postcoid syndrome in children
According to the regulations, in the school, each class must be assigned a separate room for teaching in all subjects. The schedule of classes and breaks should be designed in such a way as to minimize contact between students. It is necessary to regularly clean and ventilate the premises, measure the temperature of pupils and employees.
In addition, mass events involving different classes or groups are prohibited.
These rules were adopted in the summer of 2020, and were subsequently extended until January 1, 2022.
In recent days, Russia has been updating highs in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,189 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, and the number of infected has increased by 40,443.
The Ministry of Education clarified the number of schools in quarantine