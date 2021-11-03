https://ria.ru/20211103/pravila-1757591064.html

Sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended in Russia

In Russia, the sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021

Sanitary rules for educational institutions have been extended in Russia

Rospotrebnadzor until 2024 extended the sanitary rules for the work of educational organizations in the context of the spread of coronavirus. Corresponding … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T16: 48

2021-11-03T16: 48

2021-11-03T18: 12

education – society

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

Russia

spread of coronavirus

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/19/1733793112_0-0:3393:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_05ac5f22737360a55394693fdeec44b3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor until 2024 extended the sanitary rules for the work of educational organizations in the context of the spread of coronavirus. The corresponding decree was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. “In paragraph 3 of the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor & lt; … & gt; the words before” January 1, 2022 “shall be replaced with the words” before January 1, 2024, “the document says. According to the regulations, the school for each class must be assigned a separate room for teaching in all subjects. The schedule of classes and changes should be designed in such a way as to minimize contact between students. It is necessary to regularly clean and ventilate the premises, measure the temperature of pupils and staff. In addition, , mass events with the participation of different classes or groups are prohibited. These rules were adopted in the summer of 2020, subsequently they were extended until January 1, 2022. In recent days, Russia has updated the maximums in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1189 patients have died in the country with COVID-19, the number of infected increased by 40,443. About the Ministry of Health of Mikhail Murashko, compared to last year, the incidence of COVID-19 among children “has increased several times”, many have symptoms acutely. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211102/koronavirus-1757408197.html

https://ria.ru/20211025/koronavirus-1756074030.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/19/1733793112_408-0:3139:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be27620cfdf68761d1ee8271979c67ca.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Education – Society, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), Russia, Coronavirus in Russia