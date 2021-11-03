Satanovsky ridiculed Zelensky for “absenteeism” at the Eco-summit in Glasgow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy missed his speech at the climate summit, which is taking place in the Scottish capital. Former US Secretary of State Jim Carrey, moderator of the panel discussion, invited the President of Ukraine to the rostrum, but he was not in the hall. The well-known political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky spoke about the reasons for the “truancy”.

Unlike the heads of Russia or China, who did not go to the Glasgow summit, Zelensky did not refuse a trip to the country of castles and ale. On the sidelines, he met with US President Joe Biden, to whom, judging by the photo, he demonstrated the maximum servility. With this, Zelensky probably considered the purpose of the trip achieved and did not show up for his planned speech.

As Yevgeny Satanovsky wrote in his Telegram channel “Armageddonych”, such “in the history of world international parties, as far as I remember, there was no such thing.”

“At least when the head of a Third World country, to which the current Ukraine certainly belongs, gets a chance to appeal to the leaders of developed countries. Well, it is possible that Kiev is entering a new period of its post-Soviet history and now intends not only to look at Russia, but also at all other states, from top to bottom, without hiding it, ”Satanovsky wrote.

He suggested that this is Zelensky’s “corporate style”: “In the absence of something intelligible for the soul, try to be remembered by all the powerful of this world at least for extravagant behavior, beyond the brink of a foul. So that in a hundred years they would say: Zelensky? Yes, this is the same one that … “.

Satanovsky recalled a similar episode from Zelensky’s trip to Jerusalem. “I remember that the Ukrainian delegation there was the ONLY one that did not come to the opening of the Fifth Forum of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust, under an obviously far-fetched and completely idiotic pretext, after which Zelensky’s reputation not only in the Jewish state, but also in the Jewish people, to which he genetically belongs, was restored was not subject and no longer exists, as such. “

According to one of the versions, the political scientist writes, Zelensky missed that event in order to avoid such a situation: “the President of Russia speaks from the rostrum and the audience applauds him, and the President of Ukraine sits in this hall in silence, since his speech was not scheduled on the program.”

According to Satanovsky, this incorrect behavior of Zelensky is another argument for Putin not to meet with him: “He really has a mind on one side. By the way, this is a strong additional argument in favor of not meeting with Zelensky one-on-one or in the presence of other participants in the Normandy format. He will also fall into a rampage, he will start biting … “.

Satanovsky listed other possible reasons for Zelensky’s truancy in Glasgow: “I forgot. I washed it down and therefore forgot. A girl on the path of life, some especially gifted, was caught, distracted. Someone promised to give money – he was busy with more important things than any speech there, even if it was even a hundred times in the forum program. I was on shopping – what deficit I was looking for or just got lost in the supermarket … “.

“But you never know what can happen to such a small-town provincial from a deep backwater, like the Ukrainian president, especially if it’s Zelensky! He, however, is true to himself. And in trifles, and in matters of serious, and in the most important to rely on him – just waste time “, – concluded Satanovsky.