Savchenko attended a rally against compulsory vaccination in Kiev

2021-11-03T12: 37

2021-11-03T12: 37

2021-11-03T12: 39

KIEV, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Nadezhda Savchenko with her sister Vera, who are suspected of using fake vaccination certificates against coronavirus, on Wednesday take part in a rally against compulsory vaccination near the building of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. reported that Savchenko and her sister Vera were officially given suspicion for using a fake coronavirus vaccination certificate. On Wednesday, a rally in Kiev against mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, protesters blocked roads in the government quarter. Savchenko sisters stand outside the parliament building along with other protesters. They also took part in a prayer during a rally in front of the Rada. “There are many people here, there are more than 5 thousand people at the rally. I have demands like all Ukrainians. I am Ukrainian. It does not matter if you are a politician or not. You have the right to move freely around the country. This is everyone’s right. The rights to work, education, medicine, and childhood are also violated. The authorities will further aggravate the situation, “Savchenko told reporters near the Rada. The situation near the Ukrainian parliament building is calm. Earlier, the police said that Savchenko tried to enter country on a fake vaccination certificate, a criminal case was initiated under the article “falsification of documents.” For using a fake coronavirus vaccination certificate, if proven guilty, she could face a $ 32 fine, arrest up to six months, or restraint of liberty for up to two years. Savchenko said that she and her sister did not forge certificates of vaccination against coronavirus. The vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine started on February 24 – on this day, the country began to use the drug Covishield. CoronaVac has been in use since April 13, AstraZeneca since April 18, and Comirnaty since April 26. The Moderna vaccine has been available to everyone since July 22. However, on September 15, the head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko said that the Moderna vaccine had ended in the country. Earlier, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that there would be no compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine, it is illegal. Since September 23, Ukraine has moved from the “green” to the “yellow” quarantine zone due to the worsening epidemiological situation. The “red” level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 operates in the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev and Rivne regions. In the “red” zone, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places will work provided that employees of institutions and visitors are 100% vaccinated. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the “adaptive” quarantine due to coronavirus until December 31. This quarantine model provides for restrictions in specific regions. Four zones of epidemiological danger have been introduced: “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red”.

