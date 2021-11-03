Sberbank will sell banks in Europe with assets worth € 7.3 billion

Sberbank will sell several subsidiaries in Central and Eastern Europe. The deal will amount to about € 500 million. The largest Russian bank is reducing its presence abroad due to sanctions and the geopolitical situation

Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg



Sberbank Europe has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia, Sberbank said in a statement. The total assets for sale are € 7.329 billion, 162 branches and about 600 thousand customers at the end of last year.

The buyer will be AIK Banka ad Beograd, Gorenjska Banka dd, Kranj and Agri Europe Cyprus Limited. “The total amount of the transaction will be about € 500 million, including the sale of shares and replacement of financing provided by Sber. Sber expects a neutral financial result and an insignificant impact of the transaction on capital adequacy ratios in the group’s consolidated financial statements, “Sberbank announced. The corresponding agreement was signed on November 3.

Who became the buyer AIK banka is a private Serbian bank, one of the top 10 in the country in terms of assets (€ 1.9 billion as of June 30, 2021). Since 2019, he has owned 100% of the shares of the Slovenian Gorenjska banka, which was also included in the list of buyers of Sber’s European assets. Both European lending institutions are part of the financial and industrial holding Agri Europe Cyprus Ltd, which, in turn, belongs to the Serbian MK group, which also specializes in agriculture and tourism. At the end of 2020, the total assets of the AEC group exceeded € 4.1 billion, follows from its statements (.pdf). “AIK Banka is already present in this part of Europe and is striving to expand its presence, in accordance with its long-term strategy to become one of the leading banking groups in the region of South-Eastern Europe,” a Sber representative said.

Sberbank “has decided to reduce its presence in Central and Eastern Europe in order to focus on priority markets and explore new business models,” the lending institution explained. At the same time, Sberbank Europe will continue to own the bank in the Czech Republic, Sberbank Czech Republic.

“The closing of the deal is subject to the necessary approval by local and international regulators, as well as local antimonopoly agencies. It is expected that approval will be received in 2022 “, – noted in” Sberbank “.