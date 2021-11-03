Scientific journal BMJ learns about irregularities in Pfizer vaccine research :: Society :: RBC

A former participant in the studies said that the company that conducted them did not respond in a timely manner to reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine, violated the storage conditions of the drug and hired unqualified employees.

Ventavia Research Group’s clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine were flawed: some data was falsified, the vaccineers were under-qualified, and the team was slow to track side effects, according to the British scientific journal BMJ. The publication cites former Ventavia regional director Brooke Jackson, who participated in the research and reported violations. She provided the magazine with “dozens of internal company documents, photographs, audio tapes and emails” confirming the violations.

The tests in question were carried out in the fall of 2020.

According to the BMJ, the QA staff were “overwhelmed” by the amount of problems they found. Jackson filed a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after which Ventavia fired her.

The photographs provided, for example, showed used needles thrown into a plastic bio-waste bag rather than a separate sharps container, BMJ said.