Scientists have disproved the myth of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption

Scientists have disproved the myth of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A large study in Germany found that people with health problems or who had a history of heavy drinking routinely give up alcohol. This is what the authors explain the observed pattern, according to which non-drinkers have a higher mortality rate than those who drink alcohol in small or moderate amounts. Published in the journal PLOS Medicine, it has long been believed that low to moderate alcohol consumption has health benefits. This assumption was based on studies that linked abstinence from alcohol to earlier mortality compared to moderate addiction. German scientists analyzed data from a random sample of 4028 adults in Germany, who in 1996-1997 participated in a standardized interview with questions about lifestyle, diseases and drinking alcohol. At the time of the survey, participants were between 18 and 64 years old and had access to information about the participants’ alcohol consumption in the 12 months prior to the interview, information about their health, alcohol and drug use, and mortality statistics over the next twenty years. Researchers found that the premature death of abstainers was most often attributed not to abstinence from alcohol, but to other factors such as chronic illness, daily smoking or drug use, past alcohol abuse and related health disorders. Among 447 study participants who did not had alcohol in the 12 months prior to the baseline interview, 405, or 90.60 percent, had a history of alcohol abuse, 322 had one or more other risk factors for higher mortality, including daily smoking or serious illness, and the remaining 125 after age adjustment , gender and tobacco smoking showed no statistically significant difference in overall, cardiovascular, or cancer mortality compared with moderate alcohol users. the release of the publishing house of the word hand research leader Ulrich John of the University of Greifswald School of Medicine. – This was based on the data that teetotalers die earlier than poorly or moderately drinking people. We found that most teetotalers had a history of alcohol or drug problems, risky alcohol use, daily tobacco use, or poor health, factors that predict early death. ” The authors of the article note that people who do not drink alcohol do not always have a shorter life expectancy.

