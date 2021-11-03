https://ria.ru/20211103/alkogol-1757499308.html
Scientists have disproved the myth of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption
Scientists have refuted the myth of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption – Russia news today
Scientists have disproved the myth of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption
The results of a large study conducted in Germany showed that people with health problems, or those who used to refuse alcohol, usually refuse alcohol RIA Novosti, 03.11.
2021-11-03T10: 47
2021-11-03T10: 47
2021-11-03T12: 40
the science
alcohol
nutrition
Germany
health
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0e/1750032879_0-0:3029:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ad1b073d4cc83babf9717bc530326e.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A large study in Germany found that people with health problems or who had a history of heavy drinking routinely give up alcohol. This is what the authors explain the observed pattern, according to which non-drinkers have a higher mortality rate than those who drink alcohol in small or moderate amounts. Published in the journal PLOS Medicine, it has long been believed that low to moderate alcohol consumption has health benefits. This assumption was based on studies that linked abstinence from alcohol to earlier mortality compared to moderate addiction. German scientists analyzed data from a random sample of 4028 adults in Germany, who in 1996-1997 participated in a standardized interview with questions about lifestyle, diseases and drinking alcohol. At the time of the survey, participants were between 18 and 64 years old and had access to information about the participants’ alcohol consumption in the 12 months prior to the interview, information about their health, alcohol and drug use, and mortality statistics over the next twenty years. Researchers found that the premature death of abstainers was most often attributed not to abstinence from alcohol, but to other factors such as chronic illness, daily smoking or drug use, past alcohol abuse and related health disorders. Among 447 study participants who did not had alcohol in the 12 months prior to the baseline interview, 405, or 90.60 percent, had a history of alcohol abuse, 322 had one or more other risk factors for higher mortality, including daily smoking or serious illness, and the remaining 125 after age adjustment , gender and tobacco smoking showed no statistically significant difference in overall, cardiovascular, or cancer mortality compared with moderate alcohol users. the release of the publishing house of the word hand research leader Ulrich John of the University of Greifswald School of Medicine. – This was based on the data that teetotalers die earlier than poorly or moderately drinking people. We found that most teetotalers had a history of alcohol or drug problems, risky alcohol use, daily tobacco use, or poor health, factors that predict early death. ” The authors of the article note that people who do not drink alcohol do not always have a shorter life expectancy.
https://ria.ru/20210727/alkogol-1742962007.html
https://ria.ru/20210404/alkogol-1603841017.html
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0e/1750032879_228-0:2957:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_414ff557fcd7efa651b077662999f894.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
alcohol, food, germany, health
It has long been believed that low to moderate alcohol consumption has health benefits. This assumption was based on studies that linked abstinence from alcohol to earlier mortality than moderate drinking.
German scientists analyzed data from a random sample of 4,028 German adults who, in 1996-1997, participated in standardized interviews with questions about lifestyle, disease and alcohol use. At the time of the survey, the participants were between 18 and 64 years old.
The authors had access to information about the alcohol consumption of the participants in the 12 months before the interview, information about their health, alcohol and drug use, as well as mortality statistics for the next twenty years. Researchers found that the premature death of abstainers is most often attributed not to abstinence from alcohol, but to other factors such as chronic illness, daily smoking or drug use, past alcohol abuse, and related health disorders.
Scientists have identified a healthy dose of alcohol for the heart
Thus, among 447 study participants who had not consumed alcohol in the 12 months prior to the baseline interview, 405, or 90.60 percent, had a history of alcohol abuse, 322 had one or more other risk factors for higher mortality, including daily smoking or serious illness. and the remaining 125 after adjustment for age, sex, and tobacco smoking showed no statistically significant difference in overall, cardiovascular, or cancer mortality compared with moderate alcohol users.
“It has long been thought that low to moderate alcohol consumption can have a positive effect on health,” study leader Ulrich John of the University of Greifswald School of Medicine said in a press release. teetotalers die earlier than light or moderate drinkers. We found that most teetotalers had a history of alcohol or drug problems, risky alcohol use, daily tobacco use, or poor health, factors that predict early death. “
Researchers believe that the popular belief that limited alcohol consumption is beneficial to health is misleading. The authors of the article note that people who do not drink alcohol do not always have a shorter life expectancy.
Drinks and does not get drunk. Scientists have found out who is the easiest to tolerate alcohol