https://ria.ru/20211103/mutatsii-1757636101.html

Scientists have found a powerful reservoir of coronavirus mutations

Scientists have found a powerful reservoir of coronavirus mutations – Russia news today

Scientists have found a powerful reservoir of coronavirus mutations

Scientists from the Universities of Pennsylvania and Iowa have identified hundreds of white-tailed deer in the United States infected with the coronavirus. The result of their research is published on the portal … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T19: 46

2021-11-03T19: 46

2021-11-03T19: 55

spread of coronavirus

in the world

USA

North America

coronavirus covid-19

pandemic

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0b/1584038788_3-0:3644:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89f6b832384188b9b12e63ec5b6205c1.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from the Universities of Pennsylvania and Iowa have identified hundreds of white-tailed deer in the United States infected with the coronavirus. The result of their research was published on the biorxiv portal. According to experts, SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted to artiodactyls from humans. Then the virus began to spread rapidly among animals. Between April 2020 and January 2021, scientists selected individuals for testing in Iowa and found that up to 80% of them were infected. However, biologists have not been able to pinpoint exactly how humans infected them, and the study has alarmed experts who believe that the expansion of the virus among the most common species of animals in North America could make it even more difficult to eradicate the pathogen, especially if they become a reservoir of SARS-CoV- mutations. 2. In this case, over time, it will become more virulent and learn to bypass the current vaccines, scientists say. “If deer can transmit the virus to humans, this will change the rules of the game.” Tony Goldberg, a veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the New York Times. As one solution, the researchers proposed a coronavirus vaccine for deer, but they noted that vaccinating millions of artiodactyls roaming the country would be impractical. Therefore, according to scientists, it is necessary to revaccinate people who managed to receive the drug earlier.

https://ria.ru/20211103/vaktsina-1757565592.html

USA

North America

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0b/1584038788_458 ☎:3189:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4405294d14f000d24279c9562a70864.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, north america, covid-19 coronavirus, pandemic