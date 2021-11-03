Scientists have recorded a slowdown in the rotation of the Earth – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

After accelerating through 2020, Earth’s rotation slowed slightly in the second half of 2021, according to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems (IERS) service.

On average, every earth day, 24 hours, contains 86,400 seconds. At least in theory. However, in practice, the daily rotation of the Earth fluctuates slightly: during the year it changes depending on the movement of the core and atmosphere, the ebb and flow of the oceans, melting ice, etc. Even such short-term events as earthquakes or certain weather conditions can affect the rotation of the Earth.

Therefore, the speed of rotation of the planet around its axis is constantly monitored using radio telescopes and laser measuring instruments. There is an official international standard for measuring time – Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Scientists define UTC using a method based on an atomic clock: time is measured by the movement of electrons in atoms that have been cooled to absolute zero. It is clear that atomic clocks are extremely accurate and unchanging.

In 2020, these measurements recorded an unusually strong acceleration of the Earth’s rotation. In the past year, our planet rotated faster than the estimated value of 86,400 seconds. Moreover, having accelerated, the Earth broke the previous record for the shortest day in 2005 28 times. According to IERS experts, the shortest day in 2020 was July 19 – the planet completed its rotation 1.4602 milliseconds faster than the average of 86,400 seconds. It is still unclear why the Earth switched to turbo mode.

IERS scientists expected this trend to continue in 2021. However, having analyzed the new data for the current year, experts give a different forecast.

According to the latest measurements, the length of the day in the first half of 2021 was actually even shorter than at the same time in 2020: on average, one revolution of the Earth took 0.5 milliseconds less than the standard value of 86,400 seconds. However, since the summer of 2021, acceleration has slowed down and the Earth’s rotation has stabilized at about the level of the previous year. Since July, measurements have shown that the length of the day has even been on average 0.05 milliseconds longer than in 2020.

However, the Earth is still rotating faster than the observed average, which means that astronomical time, based on the Earth’s rotation, deviates from UTC. Timekeepers at IERS are constantly adjusting UTC to reflect the actual rotation of the Earth. This is how leap seconds are added, as it was the last time on December 31, 2016: on the eve of the New Year, the clock was moved from 23:59:59 to 00:00:00.

Since 2016, there have been no leap seconds. As announced by the IERS, there are no plans for 2021 either. However, the situation depends on how the Earth’s rotation will change. Indeed, over the past 200 years, our planet has repeatedly slowed down or accelerated its rotation for several years or even decades. In the long term, the length of the day is gradually increasing despite the current turbo phase.

This may be due, among other things, to the deceleration of the planet’s rotation due to the so-called “tidal deceleration” caused by the action of gravity from the Moon and the Sun. This gravitational effect, which slows down rotation, has led to the fact that the days in our time are about 30 minutes longer than in the days of the dinosaurs.