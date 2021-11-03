Secretly from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West invited Marilyn Manson to the presentation of the album

The perpetrator was filed with 4 claims of sexual assault.

The presentation of Kanye West’s Donda album generated widespread backlash due to his collaboration with Marilyn Manson. The 52-year-old performer unexpectedly appeared on the porch of the house in which the rapper spent his childhood recreated on stage. By the way, Manson did not sing at the presentation. However, according to rumors, his voice still sounds in West’s new album.

Didn’t like Manson’s participation in the presentation and Kim Kardashian. The reason for the public reaction is simple: Marilyn Manson is facing 4 sexual assault lawsuits. More than 15 women accused the musician of rape. The performer himself denies everything.

The fact that Marilyn Manson is participating in the show, Kim Kardashian found out only after the end of the presentation. At the time of the appearance of the singer on the stage, the ex-wife of the rapper was preparing for a joint number with West and did not see what was happening at the stadium.

“Kim is committed to positive advertising. She would never have participated if she had known Manson would be there, ”a PEOPLE insider said.

Another source also confirmed this version. According to him, the reality TV star was there because she wanted to support the father of her children and was not aware of what was happening at the presentation.