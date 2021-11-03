Seed – Picture of the Day – Kommersant

The first major sociological study of the problems of adolescents who consider themselves to be LGBT has been prepared in Russia. They talked about bullying in schools and that most teachers prefer not to intervene in the situation, and sometimes provoke aggression themselves. The study authors point out that such an atmosphere negatively affects the performance of bullying children and harms their health. The recently appointed children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova told Kommersant that she would study the study on the problems of LGBT adolescents and in any case would accept their complaints, like all other appeals.

A study on the problems of LGBT adolescents was carried out by three organizations: the Sphere charity foundation (supports representatives of the LGBT community, is included in the register of foreign agents), the Resource Center for LGBT (provides psychological and legal assistance, is included in the register of foreign agents) and the Russian LGBT Network ( indicates on the site that it is legally associated with the “Sphere”). “We wanted to understand what atmosphere reigns in schools, according to the students themselves. How tolerant of bullying are school staff, is there peer support, what tools are there to counter bullying in different educational institutions? We also tried to trace the relationship between bullying and academic performance. “

The three organizations jointly distributed the survey from July 16 to September 1, 2020 on social media using targeted advertising. In total, 3920 people completed the questionnaire, but almost half had to be weeded out: there respondents did not answer a number of key questions.

The final sample consisted of 1,940 participants, ages 13 to 20, who went to school in Russia in the 2019–2020 academic year and at the same time consider themselves LGBT persons.

The average age is 15 and a half years. About 65% of respondents are women, 11.5% are men, 12.6% consider themselves a transgender person, and 19.3% indicated the option “non-binary person”.

37% of respondents said they were homosexual (gay or lesbian),

36.8% – bisexual,

17% consider themselves to be pansexuals (indifferent to the biological sex of the object of love and their own),

5.3% are not sure yet

3.8% chose something else.

68% study in an ordinary general education school, about 31% – in a lyceum or gymnasium.

The respondents live in all federal districts. In the “regional differences” section, the authors conclude that “LGBT students in the North Caucasus face a more hostile school environment than those living in other regions.” The atmosphere of the schools of the Central, North-Western and Ural Federal Districts turned out to be the most “welcoming and friendly”. Despite this, “educational institutions in Russia are generally rather unfavorable places for LGBT people,” the study authors say.

More than half of the respondents (65%) said that they faced verbal aggression in schools and colleges because of their orientation or gender expression.

Moreover, 15.6% of them noted that this happened often or constantly. A quarter also complained about physical aggression. This does not have to be beatings – for example, classmates could steal or spoil their belongings for bullying purposes. About half (48.4%) of those surveyed reported having experienced sexual harassment. 86.3% of students who identify themselves as LGBT say that they were “deliberately excluded or“ expelled ”by their peers from the team.

If students do not feel safe, they may start to avoid certain places, activities or communities in which they are least accepted, or even stop going to school, the study authors note: on the performance of LGBT students, as well as on their involvement in extracurricular activities. “

Almost 90% of respondents reported that their schools do not have any elaborate policy to counter bullying adolescents who identify themselves as LGBT. Attempts to turn to adults for help most often come to nothing. 60% of pupils heard homophobic statements from them in their address, and a third received advice to change their behavior.

Schoolchildren noted that the bullying can sometimes be initiated by the teachers themselves, making homophobic comments in front of the whole class.

However, some of the respondents said that representatives of the school provided them with support. 4.3% of adolescents said that school staff intervened and stopped insults. 27.9% reported that the school has one or more teachers who fully support them.

This is bearing fruit, the authors of the study point out: in such cases, the level of anxiety in schoolchildren decreased, self-esteem increased, and they demonstrated higher academic performance. “The willingness of peers to suppress aggressive behavior can be another important factor in creating a supportive school environment,” the authors add. “Unfortunately, only 16.5% of respondents noted that their peers intervened always or in most cases when they heard homophobic statements. 42.4% admitted that their peers never intervened ”.

Experts noted that the level of bullying correlates with estimates. Thus, 6.9% of schoolchildren who identify themselves as LGBT and rarely or never encounter “verbal abuse due to sexual orientation” reported higher academic performance compared to 10.9% who faced verbal aggression sometimes, often or constantly, the study says.

Bullying victims are “more likely to be depressed” and “report low self-esteem.”

Almost half (47.4%) of such schoolchildren said that they plan to leave the country in the future, another 12.8% chose the option “not sure”, and 39.8% intend to live in Russia. Of those who are definitely planning to leave or are still in doubt, the overwhelming majority (83.3%) noted that their prospective emigration is related to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2020, the director of the Sphere charitable foundation, Svetlana Zakharova, sent inquiries to all regional ombudsmen for children’s rights if they received complaints from LGBT children about bullying. Both the ombudsmen and regional education authorities said there were no such complaints.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the new plenipotentiary for the rights of the child under the President of Russia (appointed to this post last week), told Kommersant that in any case she would accept complaints of LGBT adolescents about bullying in schools on an equal basis with all other appeals.

“I am not familiar with this topic, I need to read this study first, because I still prefer an expert position,” said the children’s ombudsman.

– It is my direct responsibility to accept any requests from children and families. But some further decisions and work with these appeals will be associated with immersion in the topic. I will definitely study the study. “

“Bullying and bullying are growing in Russia against any schoolchildren,” says Aleksandr Asmolov, academician of the Russian Academy of Education, member of the Human Rights Council. Including those who are not alike. Behind the problem of adolescents, who in their development are not similar to others, there is a question about the right of each person to be different. Bullying is a question for the community, not just for the school. ”

Mr. Asmolov added that in Russian schools, “as in any other schools in the world, there are any children,” including children who consider themselves LGBT: “And I see an“ ostrich ”policy towards these children, children and adults do not understand how to act in such situations. I believe that many school psychologists need to undergo normal professional retraining and receive additional education in this area. And those who avoid this topic should think about whether to remain psychologists or leave the profession. “

Yana Lantratova, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Education Committee, told Kommersant that anything can be a reason for bullying a child at school: overweight, pink bangs, bad or, conversely, excellent grades: “Some children are sometimes very cruel in their desire to assert themselves that occurs during adolescence. Often, unfortunately, this is done at the expense of weaker classmates. First of all, those who do not fit into the system of values ​​of the aggressors are subjected to bullying. They may be too smart children, or with features in appearance or behavior, or from poor families. I regularly face various problems of schoolchildren: the child’s inability to build relationships with peers and teachers, with conflicts in the family, self-doubt and social inequality. Many requests are received on all these topics. But I have never received any requests related to the LGBT topic. I don’t know and haven’t heard such stories ”.

Researchers believe that teachers and social workers in schools are afraid to help teenagers, including because of the fear of falling under the law on “gay propaganda” (adopted in 2013 as amended by Article 6.21 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation, which establishes responsibility for promoting non-traditional sexual relations among minors) …

Max Olenichev, legal adviser to the Vykhod LGBT group, recalls that the law on gay propaganda should not be applied to psychologists, social workers and educators who talk to teenagers about sexual orientation and gender identity at school: “This was specifically indicated by the Constitutional Court back in 2014. He divided the concepts of propaganda and information, giving the helping specialists the opportunity to discuss these issues with schoolchildren in a language they understand and the level of perception. ”

Such specialists can discuss acute issues with the child in a neutral context: educational, artistic, historical, Mr. Olenichev believes, but, “unfortunately, little is known about such an opportunity in educational institutions”.

Maria Litvinova, Anastasia Kurilova, Alexander Chernykh