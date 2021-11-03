Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 5th Most Popular Ethereum Smart Contract | Blockchain24

It seems like investors are more interested in memes than ever before. SHIB’s strong price movement lured even skeptics. The hype surrounding the Shiba Inu canine cryptocurrency has grown so much that it has become the fifth most popular smart contract on the Ethereum network.

The growing attraction of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

According to the latest data collected from Dune Analytics, Shiba Inu has even outperformed Uniswap v3 SwapRouter, USDC and WETH tokens. In fact, it was a few places behind the well-known marketplace of NFT OpenSea, Uniswap V2 Router and others.

The dashboard also revealed that there were over 450,000 unique calls on SHIB.

SHIB becomes 7th largest gas producer on Ethereum

SHIB also became the seventh largest gas burner on the Ethereum network. This milestone is the result of increased network activity as well as the consumption of gas surrounding the token, which was hijacked by the Ethereum Explorer TokenView.

Ethereum (ETH) hit another all-time high on Tuesday as new data showed that more tokens were burned than were issued. This trend continues over the past week. In other words, the network has just experienced a net negative inflationary week just after the London hard fork.

As mentioned above, the Shiba Inu also played a role in this. Over the past seven days, the meme token has burned a total of 127.15 ETH. Industrial giants Uniswap V2 Router and Tether burned 525.28 ETH and 296.6 ETH, respectively, over the same period.

With staggering growth, SHIB has outperformed several large-cap cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (DOGE).