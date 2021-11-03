Shown almost serial minivan Volkswagen ID Buzz – Auto Review

During the online presentation of the Volkswagen ID.5 coupe crossover, the next model of the ID family was spotted – the Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric minivan. The car was shown in light camouflage and only from one angle, but this is already a production version with the final design and all the detailing inherent in it. ID.Buzz will enter the market in mid-2022 and will be sold in many countries around the world.

The project of an electric minivan in the style of the old rear-engined Volkswagens of the Type-2 family was first announced five years ago, when the Volkswagen Budd-e show car debuted. In 2017, a new concept minivan, ID Buzz, with a length of almost five meters, appeared, and a year later, a similar ID Buzz Cargo van with a carrying capacity of 800 kg. The development of these cars will be the serial Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

2017 Volkswagen ID Buzz concept car

It is based on the modular MEB platform in the longest variation with a wheelbase of 3300 mm. The range will include versions with rear and all-wheel drive, passenger and cargo options, and different equipment levels are promised. According to preliminary information, the top version will have a traction battery with a capacity of 111 kW ∙ h, the full charge of which should be enough for 600 km of run. ID.Buzz will be released in Germany and the USA.

Now prototypes are undergoing road tests with might and main, and among them there are five drones. Two months ago, Volkswagen showed an experienced minivan ID.Buzz AD (Autonomous Driving) with the autopilot of the American company Argo AI. Such a monocab has cameras, radars, and a lidar located on the roof. It is stated that such drones will appear in service in 2025: the first operator will be the Moia ride-sharing service in Munich, which belongs to the Volkswagen concern.