Sobyanin and Vorobyov announced the easing of covid restrictions in the capital region from November 8

In Moscow, there is a stabilization of the situation with COVID-19, this allows not to extend the non-working days, said the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin. The days from October 28 to November 7 were declared non-working in the capital. A similar decision was made by the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov – in the region from November 8, cafes, restaurants, entertainment centers and the service sector will open, and schools will return to full-time education.

“In Moscow, the dynamics of the disease has stabilized, this applies to both the detection rate and hospitalization of a severe form. This allows us to conclude that non-working days will not be extended from Monday, “Mr. Sobyanin told reporters during an examination of the new endoscopy center of the Buyanov Clinical Hospital (quoted by Interfax).

Sergei Sobyanin added that from Monday the city will begin its normal life, but in compliance with the previously adopted restrictions. Among them – home mode for elderly Muscovites, the transfer of 30% of the staff of the capital’s companies to remote work, entrance to museums and theaters using QR codes.

“The situation with covid in the Moscow region is gradually stabilizing – thanks to our doctors, all residents who were vaccinated, they try to limit contacts and take care of the health of loved ones. All this gives us the opportunity from November 8 to resume the work of cafes, restaurants, entertainment centers, the service sector, as well as full-time education in schools, “said Mr. Vorobyov.

In Moscow, due to the coronavirus, the days from October 28 to November 7 have been declared non-working. During this period, the work of restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, clothing stores, footwear, fitness clubs and libraries was suspended. In the capital, only pharmacies and shops that sell food and essential goods are available. In the city over the past day, 6,827 people have been infected with the coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic – 1,837,057.

