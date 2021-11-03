Social networks were outraged by the increase in the pensions of deputies. “Doesn’t your face crack?”

In Russia, after the entry into force of the law “On public office and the status of civil servants,” the deputies will have the status of civil servants. Because of this, people’s deputies may increase their pensions, said Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the State Duma committee on state construction and legislation of the Russian Federation.

Users of social networks were outraged by the information about the increase in the pensions of deputies. Some said their children could help civil servants. Others admitted that in their place they would also have raised their pensions.

Users are ironic that they are very happy for the people’s representatives

Many recalled the statements that pensioners can be helped financially by their children.

Others said they would have done the same in the place of officials.

… commentators do not think that MPs have anything to raise pensions for

Users figured out how to limit payments to civil servants

