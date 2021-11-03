“Sputnik Light” – only for revaccination and previously ill – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Primorye Ministry of Health notes an excessive load on vaccination stations – as VL.ru previously wrote, long queues line up for vaccines. At the same time, Sputnik Light has enjoyed a particularly high demand over the last week. People are looking for a quicker way to get vaccinated using a single-ingredient drug, but doctors remind that it is not for everyone.

In accordance with the latest methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health of Russia, there are only two categories to whom this vaccine is indicated: it is recommended for re-vaccination, and those who have already had a disease can be vaccinated with this drug.

At the same time, vaccination against a new coronavirus infection should be carried out 6 months after the previous illness (including in previously vaccinated persons) or 6 months after the previous primary vaccination.

At the same time, in the previous version of the guidelines, the Sputnik Light vaccine was recommended for those who need to achieve rapid immunity.

“In accordance with the recommendations, initially a single vaccination with Sputnik Light was recommended to the following categories of citizens: 6 months after the illness from the date of recovery; persons working on a rotational basis before leaving to the place of work; people who have not previously been vaccinated against coronavirus infection, going on business trips or on vacation, “the Primorye Ministry of Health recalled.

It should be noted that the methods of using Sputnik Light seem to cause controversy at the level of the government of the Russian Federation. So, on October 30, the country’s Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that this vaccine should be used only for revaccination – the Russians rushed to be vaccinated with a single-component drug in the context of the introduction of QR codes and threats of dismissal from the unvaccinated. At the same time, later, on November 1, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Sputnik Light is used and can be used both for the main vaccination and for revaccination.