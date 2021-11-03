Sputnik Light vaccine is being destroyed in Kurgan and QR codes are being sold

QR codes were sold in Kurgan

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

Kurgan residents who bought QR codes signed up for the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccination. At the same time, doctors destroyed the unused scarce vaccine. URA.RU was told about this by insiders close to the medical community.

“The recording was carried out as for a regular vaccination. The person called, made an appointment in advance. The medical staff already knew who was going to the office under what conditions. At the same time, Sputnik Light passed the documents so that the QR code was issued immediately. And the unnecessary vaccine, which in the end was not supplied to the buyer, was poured into the sink, ”said residents of Kurgan, who were aware of the work of doctors.

At the same time, the medical community was outraged by the sale of QR codes, put on stream. They emphasize that the vaccine was destroyed, which was sorely lacking for revaccination. “The scale of cynicism is simply amazing. Not only did people sell QR codes, they also destroyed the vaccine with their own hands. And now Sputnik Light is still out of stock, ”the doctors discuss.

In a conversation with URA.RU, the chief doctor of the clinic, Yuri Alexandrov, refused to comment on what was happening. An editorial request was sent to the press service of the regional government; at the time of publication, no response was received. The press services of the law enforcement agencies have not yet commented on the information.

URA.RU wrote that it was possible to buy a QR code in Kurgan at a price of 1,500 to 3,000 rubles. In the building of the polyclinic number 2 on the street. Gogol, the security forces worked, the seizure of documents took place. Sources say that the sale of QR codes in the clinic is being checked.