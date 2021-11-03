“Squid game”, but not the same. Streamer with the nickname Squid Game loses work and peace due to the popular TV series

6 hours ago

Photo author, Lydia ellery Photo caption, Lydia Ellery has been using the Squid Game nickname for 11 years

The overwhelming popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game has had unexpected (and unfortunate) consequences for the famous UK gamer Lydia Ellery. The fact is that she has been using the Squid Game nickname for more than ten years – and for her it has nothing to do with the deadly games shown on the South Korean TV show.

Ellery, 32, says this coincidence has become a real curse, because of it she loses income, is constantly under the threat of hacking her account and is subjected to harassment on the Internet. “Because of this, I am constantly sent letters with insults and I have already been denied work several times,” Ellery told the BBC.

Lydia, who lives in Bristol, has been streaming games on the Twitch platform under the nickname Squid Game for 11 years, she has over 42 thousand subscribers there; she’s also known on Instagram. On Twitter, her account is called SquidGaming.

She also belongs to the Yogscast community of internet content producers, which has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

She describes the origin of her nickname as follows: “For me it was just a funny name that I myself invented on the go. Friends called me” squid “because the word rhymes with” lid “, and my name is Lydia.”

But the meaningless funny name took on a completely different sound after the release of a South Korean television series in which a group of adults are forced to play fatal children’s games. The Squid Game was an instant hit, with 142 million Netflix subscribers in its first four weeks, and Lydia suddenly found herself in the center of uninvited attention.

“Since the show does not have its own official Instagram account, I was just overwhelmed by a flood of messages from people who think I am part of this project,” explains Lydia. The fact is that Netflix uses its own account to advertise the series.

According to Lydia, many of the messages from fans of the show were filled with such hatred that she experienced serious stress.

“I started getting abusive messages, people got angry at me because they love this show and think I took over my account,” Ellery says. , my phone was literally bursting. “

Threatened by hacker attacks

Lydia’s accounts on gaming platforms and social networks came under such scrutiny that she was denied access to them several times and forced to change passwords.

“Some people demanded that my accounts be closed as illegal, others tried to hack them, and it was all very frustrating,” she says.

But the damage to Lydia turned out to be not only moral, but also quite material. “My SEO [search engine optimisation – англ. поисковая оптимизация] completely flew into the pipe, – she explains. – If someone wants to find me or my brand, which I have been creating for over 10 years, all that falls out in the search is a TV show. And now they began to refuse me work. Surely all this is due to the violent television series, not otherwise. “

Lydia explains that lately she's been not only playing, but also running programs and getting advertising contracts: "Companies that offered this kind of work definitely informed me that I was turned down precisely because of the Squid Game nickname."