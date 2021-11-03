“Squid game”, but not the same. Streamer with the nickname Squid Game loses work and peace due to the popular TV series

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
366

Lydia Ellery

Photo author, Lydia ellery

Photo caption,

Lydia Ellery has been using the Squid Game nickname for 11 years

The overwhelming popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game has had unexpected (and unfortunate) consequences for the famous UK gamer Lydia Ellery. The fact is that she has been using the Squid Game nickname for more than ten years – and for her it has nothing to do with the deadly games shown on the South Korean TV show.

Ellery, 32, says this coincidence has become a real curse, because of it she loses income, is constantly under the threat of hacking her account and is subjected to harassment on the Internet. “Because of this, I am constantly sent letters with insults and I have already been denied work several times,” Ellery told the BBC.

Lydia, who lives in Bristol, has been streaming games on the Twitch platform under the nickname Squid Game for 11 years, she has over 42 thousand subscribers there; she’s also known on Instagram. On Twitter, her account is called SquidGaming.

She also belongs to the Yogscast community of internet content producers, which has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here