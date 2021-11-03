SteelSeries Announces Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Edition Gaming Mice

SteelSeries has expanded its range of gaming grade input devices with the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Edition mice. Both new items are already available for pre-order.

The Aerox 3 2022 Edition uses a wired USB Type-C connection to a computer. Powered by the SteelSeries TrueMove Core optical sensor, the resolution of which can be adjusted from 200 to 8500 DPI (dots per inch) in 100 DPI increments.

The Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Edition supports wireless communication with a computer in the 2.4 GHz frequency band or via Bluetooth technology. The declared battery life on one recharge of the battery reaches 200 hours. Installed optical sensor SteelSeries TrueMove Air with a resolution of 100 to 18,000 DPI.

Both new items received six buttons, and the main switches are designed for 80 million operations. Implemented multi-color RGB backlighting with three zones. Protection against moisture is indicated by the IP54 certification. The polling rate is 1000 Hz.

Mice are suitable for claw, finger and palm grips. They are available in matt black (Onyx) and matt white (Snow).

Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Edition are priced at 70 and 110 euros, respectively.