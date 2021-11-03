https://ria.ru/20211103/uzbekistan-1757615660.html
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan restrict the work of Telegram, Facebook, Youtube
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Youtube – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan restrict the work of Telegram, Facebook, Youtube
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of social networks and messengers Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube due to violation of the law on … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T18: 13
2021-11-03T18: 13
2021-11-03T19: 51
technologies
uzbekistan
youtube
telegram (app)
classmates
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152736/17/1527361756_0:129:3132:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_d1250bdb94486ab1f6eb6da8a0984d3d.jpg
TASHKENT, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of social networks and messengers Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube due to violation of the law on personal data, according to the register of the State Inspectorate for Control in the Field of Informatization and Telecommunications (Uzkomnadzor). data from the social network “Odnoklassniki”, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram messenger. “The use of the corresponding resources on the Internet in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan is limited in accordance with the established procedure until the identified shortcomings are eliminated,” – is indicated in the explanation to the register.
uzbekistan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152736/17/1527361756_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3d39c87d8c82b4d106bd648dbb65ea4.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
technologies, uzbekistan, youtube, telegram (application), classmates, facebook
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan restrict the work of Telegram, Facebook, Youtube