Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan restrict the work of Telegram, Facebook, Youtube

https://ria.ru/20211103/uzbekistan-1757615660.html

2021-11-03T18: 13

2021-11-03T18: 13

2021-11-03T19: 51

technologies

uzbekistan

youtube

telegram (app)

classmates

facebook

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152736/17/1527361756_0:129:3132:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_d1250bdb94486ab1f6eb6da8a0984d3d.jpg

TASHKENT, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of social networks and messengers Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube due to violation of the law on personal data, according to the register of the State Inspectorate for Control in the Field of Informatization and Telecommunications (Uzkomnadzor). data from the social network “Odnoklassniki”, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram messenger. “The use of the corresponding resources on the Internet in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan is limited in accordance with the established procedure until the identified shortcomings are eliminated,” – is indicated in the explanation to the register.

uzbekistan

2021

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152736/17/1527361756_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3d39c87d8c82b4d106bd648dbb65ea4.jpg

technologies, uzbekistan, youtube, telegram (application), classmates, facebook