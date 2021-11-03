Taliban announced a ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan :: Politics :: RBK

Photo: Zohra Bensemra / Reuters



The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), which seized Afghanistan in mid-August, announced a ban on the use of foreign currency in the country. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the Taliban.

“The economic situation and national interests in the country require all Afghans to use the Afghan currency at every exchange,” it was reported.

In addition, the Taliban government has pushed for the release of billions of dollars in central bank reserves in foreign jurisdictions as the country faced drought and cash shortages.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15. On the same day, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. As the press secretary of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan Nikita Ishchenko said, Ghani fled from Kabul with cars full of money. “Four cars were filled with money, they tried to stuff the other part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And part of the money was left lying on the take-off field, ”Ischenko said. Within days, the Afghan currency, the Afghani, plummeted to an all-time low.