Taliban * raided IS terrorist base *, source said

2021-11-02

2021-11-02T16: 04

2021-11-02T16: 04

KABUL, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Taliban raided the base of the Islamic State terrorist group * in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, several militants were killed, a spokesman for the provincial leadership told RIA Novosti. According to the source, the Taliban said that in addition to the three killed terrorists, five more were arrested. Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said that IS * does not pose a threat to Afghanistan, but is a “headache” for the authorities, after each incident, the authorities eliminate terrorists. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. At the beginning of September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

