Tariko holding sold the largest vodka producer in Poland for $ 1 billion

Photo: Varvara Gertier / RIA Novosti



Rustam Tariko’s Rust alcohol holding, the second largest vodka producer in the world, has announced the signing of an agreement to sell its Polish subsidiary CEDC International Sp. z oo (CEDC) group of companies Maspex, the largest in Poland and one of the largest food companies in Central and Eastern Europe. This was reported by the press service of “Rust”.

In accordance with the terms of the deal, the value of the CEDC company was estimated at PLN 3,890 million (about $ 1 billion).

CEDC is a leading producer and importer of vodka in Poland, accounting for 47% of vodka sales on the Polish market. Rustam Tariko’s holding became its sole shareholder in 2013, after the consolidation of assets. At that time, as Kommersant wrote, analysts estimated the total investment of Tariko in CEDC at more than $ 200 million. At the time of the acquisition, the company’s business was in crisis.

“Considering the significant success in increasing the capitalization of the CEDC business, the Rust group of companies accepted the offer to sell CEDC to a strategic investor – Maspex. This transaction is in line with the strategy of the Rust group of companies, which assumes a focus on the further growth of the Russian market and the international expansion of its global brands, ”the company said.

The Rust Group of Companies will remain the distributor of CEDC alcohol brands in key international markets, while CEDC will continue to sell the Russian Standard and Gancia brands in Poland.