Tesla has increased the range of some Model 3 and Model Y trim levels

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles have received an increased range. The portal drew attention to this. Electrek, familiarized with the new proposals of the automaker on its official website.

For the Standard Range Plus for the Model 3, the automaker has increased the range from 262 miles (421 km) to 272 miles (437 km). However, the offer concerns a complete set with basic 18-inch wheels. With 19-inch wheels, the range is 267 miles (429 km).

For the Model 3 Long Range on 18-inch wheels, the range has increased from 353 miles (568 km) to 358 miles (576 km). When choosing 19-inch drives, the figure will be 334 miles (537 km) on a single charge.

The manufacturer has also increased the range of the Model Y with the Long Range trim level. For the 19-inch version, it has increased from 326 miles (524 km) to 330 miles (531 km). On 20-inch wheels, the car will travel 318 miles (512 km).

Due to what it was possible to increase the range of these models of electric vehicles, the company does not report. Perhaps this is due to the transition from NCA batteries to LFP batteries. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are used by the company in car assembly in China. Earlier it was reported that Tesla decided to apply this practice to American production.