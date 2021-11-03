Tesla’s competitor is preparing an IPO: is it worth buying Rivian shares

What’s happened

Tesla rival Rivian is planning an IPO. The company is hoping for a valuation of more than $ 53 billion. If the placement takes place, it will be the largest in 2021. Rivian will offer investors 135 million common shares at $ 57-62 per share. If the bidding takes place at the upper limit, the company will raise $ 8.4 billion. The amount will grow to $ 9.6 billion if the organizers of the placement use the option to buy 20.25 million shares. The shares may start trading next week on the NASDAQ under the ticker RIVN.

The company needs money to expand production. Rivian has suffered losses since its founding in 2009, and they are now growing rapidly. If in 2019 Rivian’s losses amounted to $ 426 million, then in 2020 they increased to $ 1 billion.In the first half of this year, the loss also amounted to $ 1 billion.

The company is just beginning to develop, it spends colossal amounts of money on development, new technologies, equipment – on everything that is needed to launch and develop a business, Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov explains the increase in losses. The pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors are also affecting.

“We believe that we will continue to incur operating and net losses in the future as we grow,” the document says. How long it takes for Rivian to become profitable depends on their ability to scale up production. But the company is warning investors that it is a newcomer to the auto market and its ability to produce quality cars in large quantities has yet to be proven.

Rivian is launching an IPO against the backdrop of more and more anti-pollution talk, which is why the company’s valuation is so high, Shatov said. The moment for the placement was also aptly chosen: just now, Glasgow is hosting COP26, the annual UN conference on climate change, where many countries have confirmed plans for a transition to green energy.

Rivian manufactures pickup trucks (model R1T), SUVs (R1S) and commercial vans with electric motors. Tesla has long led the electric SUV market with its Model X. But the Model X update is slow, and sales are relatively small and in the third quarter fell by 39% yoy to 9289 units (including Models S). General Motors plans to release the electric Cadillac Lyriq model only in early 2022.

This means that the Rivian R1S SUV will have the opportunity to break into the market, Shatov emphasizes. Deliveries of the first R1S SUVs are scheduled for the end of the year. In 2021, the company sold only 156 R1T pickups and plans to deliver 1000 more by the end of the year, follows from the prospectus. Now Rivian’s main customer is its shareholder Amazon. The IT company has ordered 100,000 electric trucks for its logistics network, which Rivian will deliver by 2025.

The largest shareholder of Rivian is Amazon, which owns 22.4% of the shares. To date, the IT giant has invested $ 1.3 billion in the company and intends to buy additional shares in the amount of $ 200 million at the IPO, the prospectus says. Large investment companies Blackstone, T. Rowe Price and Third Point have also shown interest in Rivian’s placement. Together, they plan to buy up to $ 5 billion in Rivian shares at the offering price.