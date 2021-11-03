https://ria.ru/20211103/belavia-1757522871.html

The Belarusian authorities allowed the transition of “Belavia” to Russian aircraft

The Belarusian authorities allowed the transition of Belavia to Russian aircraft – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

The Belarusian authorities allowed the transition of “Belavia” to Russian aircraft

If the West prohibits the leasing of aircraft to the Belarusian airline Belavia, it may switch to Russian aircraft, said on Wednesday in Minsk … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T12: 29

2021-11-03T12: 29

2021-11-03T12: 29

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

belavia

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1e/1734793269_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ba4c24938bd19f4ab588108c84f77b9.jpg

MINSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. If the West prohibits the leasing of aircraft to the Belarusian airline Belavia, it may switch to Russian aircraft, the head of the aviation department of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus Artem Sikorsky said on Wednesday. ed.) the pressure does not stop and takes on more sophisticated forms … This will be a challenge not only to Belarus, but to the entire aviation leasing market, mainly such companies are registered in Ireland, “Sikorsky told reporters. According to him, the Belarusian side calls on the European partners to dialogue without emotions and hasty actions. “Well, there will be no American planes, there will be Russian, Russian-Chinese projects that are now being implemented,” the head of the department said. He stressed that if a decision is made to restrict leasing, “this will be a signal to the entire market that tomorrow the planes can be taken away from you. for political reasons “.

https://ria.ru/20210801/aviasoobschenie-1743813416.html

https://ria.ru/20210715/ms-21-1741381399.html

Belarus

Minsk

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1e/1734793269_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29dee166039759f5b130ec0d14d8fce3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Belavia, Russia