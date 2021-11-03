The best exits of Angelina Jolie in the 1990s: photos | Vogue Ukraine

Actress Angelina Jolie is now on a world tour in honor of the premiere of the movie “Eternals”, and she is happy to go to the red carpet with her children. Fans are eagerly awaiting her every appearance, and this interest has not faded for over 20 years. Jolie has always been able to bring a touch of elegance to any of her looks – from sexy dresses by Versace or Saint Laurent to more restrained images of Ralph & Russo or GIorgio Armani. Becoming popular in the 1990s, the Oscar-winning woman early fell in love with form-fitting maxi dresses. When she donned a Randolph Duke dress in 1999 to win her Golden Globes, Jolie proved that the glamor of old Hollywood lives on.

Even before Lara Croft was released in 2001, Jolie had already popularized black tops with leather pants.

Along with elegant dresses, Jolie also loved with tattoos, crop tops and black leather. Think of her leather trench coat at the 1997 premiere of Depicting God. In fact, the actress has always had a variety of leather jackets, which she wore in a wide variety of places – from airports to world premieres of movies. Lara Croft was the perfect role for Jolie: before Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was released in 2001, Jolie has already popularized black tops with leather pants… Since then, the actress’s appearance has remained unchanged three things: neutral shades, minimalist silhouettes and body art. Below, Vogue recalls Jolie’s best outings as she mixed gothic style with Hollywood glamor in the 1990s.

1/15Angelina Jolie at the George Wallace Hollywood Premiere, August 1997

2/15Angelina Jolie with David Duchovny at the premiere of Depicting God in New York, October 1997

3/15Angelina Jolie at the 19th Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, November 1997

4/15Angelina Jolie at the screening of the film “Gia” in New York, January 1998

5/15Angelina Jolie and Kylie Travis at the premiere of Gia in New York, January 1998

6/15Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 1998

7/15Angelina Jolie with her mother Marcheline Bertrand at the Los Angeles airport, April 1998

8/15Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles Emmy Awards wearing a Randolph Duke dress, October 1998

9/15Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Vicissitudes of Love, December 1998

10/15Angelina Jolie wearing a Randolph Duke dress at the Los Angeles Golden Globes, January 1999

11/15Angelina Jolie at the National Board Of Review Awards in New York, February 1999

12/15Angelina Jolie at the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, March 1999

13/15Angelina Jolie with friends at the Oscar De La Hoya fight in Las Vegas, May 1999

14/15Angelina Jolie at the Power of Fear Premiere in New York, October 1999

15/15Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles Premiere of Girl, Interrupted, December 1999

Based on materials from vogue.co.uk