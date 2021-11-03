The British Queen and her passion for driving

Elizabeth II was spotted driving three days after doctors advised her to take a short break and rest. The Queen drove through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a dark green Jaguar X-Type Sportwagon. It is in this car that the monarch loves to go outside the territory of the residence for a walk with his corgi.

“While some members of the royal family change cars almost every year, the Queen is driving around Windor in a car that was discontinued ten years ago. I love this fact, ”tweeted royal biographer Omid Scobie.

Her Majesty’s new ride, wearing sunglasses and a headscarf tied around her head, came just a week after she spent the night in the hospital for a medical check-up. On Friday, October 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen will not be personally involved in official events for the next 14 days. According to representatives of the palace, doctors recommended that she “perform light routine tasks with the possibility of virtual audiences.”

According to the British press, the fact that after the examination Elizabeth II got behind the wheel is a sign that her health is in order. The Queen learned how to drive a vehicle as a teenager at the end of World War II, working as an ambulance driver for the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Corps (a division of the British army). And also an auto mechanic – 19-year-old Elizabeth Windsor in early 1945 took a six-week course and learned how to repair cars.

Royal Protocol requires Her Majesty to use the services of a chauffeur – so she does not manage to drive as often.

The British press – in particular the Express newspaper – often recalls the curiosities associated with Elizabeth II’s love of driving. For example, how in 2003 she struck the King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah, who paid her a visit to Balmoral Castle. Then the British queen offered him a ride – the Middle Eastern monarch was surprised: in Saudi Arabia, women were forbidden to drive until 2018. And when Elizabeth II pressed the gas pedal, the king was frightened at all: he did not expect such a playful manner of driving from the 77-year-old queen. They even say that with the help of an interpreter, he asked Elizabeth II to slow down and focus on the road.

Due to the special status, the Queen of Great Britain does not need a driver’s license, although she does have one. Elizabeth II does not need license plates for cars either.

The Queen’s collection of cars is estimated at £ 10 million (978 million rubles) and has several dozen cars: from classic Rolls-Royce to modern Bentley and Land Rover.

The Queen’s favorite car brand is considered to be Land Rover. According to the estimates of journalists, during her reign, she purchased more than 30 British-made cars. Technically British – Jaguar Land Rover has been under the control of the Indian giant Tata Motors since the late 2000s.

For state processions, the Queen often uses a special open-top version of the 2015 Range Rover SUV to greet the crowd.

In 2002, for the 50th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II, Land Rover developed a car especially for her.

The Queen has other custom-made cars. For example, the State Limousine limousines of the British premium brand Bentley (now the company is also owned by foreigners – this time the German Volkswagen Group).

They were longer and taller than the original Bentley Arnage, with an armored body, wide-opening doors and seats specially tailored to fit the Queen. When Her Majesty is in the car, the Bentley mascot on the hood is exchanged for a small statuette of St. George killing a snake.

In 2015, Bentley introduced the Bentayga, the brand’s first crossover. And Elizabeth II was the first to receive it – in recognition.

In the 21st century, it was Bentleys that became the most popular cars for official events among the British royal family; in the last century, Rolls-Royce held the palm.

close 100% Elizabeth II driving a car on her 65th birthday, April 21, 1991 AP

Another popular vehicle for Her Majesty was the Jaguar Daimler V8 Super LWB. In 2001, it was installed at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen used them for more than three years. She drove this car through the grounds of Windsor Castle and to meetings with friends.

The unique vehicle modification for Elizabeth II included an armrest with a retractable bag holder; a cigarette lighter with a secret button that activated hidden neon lights so that the secret services could easily find it in case of an emergency; and a walkie-talkie to contact the Home Office and Downing Street.