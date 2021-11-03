the case of the accused in the transfer of bills to Navalny was received by the court of Tula – RT in Russian

The criminal case of employees of the private detective agency Pyotr Katkov, Alexander Zelentsov and Igor Zaitsev, accused of illegally transferring phone bills to Alexei Navalny, was submitted to the Central District Court of Tula. This was reported to RT by the lawyer of the detainees, Yuri Nikonorov.

“The preliminary investigation was carried out by the Investigative Committee for Moscow. The case will be considered at the scene of the crime. The investigating authorities decided that this place is Tula. The date of the court hearing is unknown, ”Yuri Nikonorov told RT.

The lawyer added that Katkov and Zaitsev are now under house arrest in Moscow, and Zelentsov is “at the stage, moving towards Tula, accompanied by the Federal Penitentiary Service.”

“In the summer of 2021, Zelentsov was convicted by one of the district courts of Yekaterinburg on a similar crime,” Nikonorov explained.

According to the lawyer, the suspects were detained eight months ago. They are prosecuted under Part 1 of Art. 138 (“Violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, postal, telegraphic or other messages”) and under Part 4 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code (“Forgery, production or circulation of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or letterheads”), he said.

Earlier, RIA Novosti reported that “the investigators found three people who, for Alexei Navalny, identified the people who secretly accompanied him on trips, and received their phone bills.”

With reference to the data published on the website of the Moscow City Court, it was reported that Katkov “admitted suspicions of committing crimes … cooperated with the investigation, has no intention of hiding.”