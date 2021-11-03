https://ria.ru/20211103/rashkin-1757491376.html
The Central Office of the Investigative Committee took up the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin
The case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin was dealt with by the central office of the Investigative Committee – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
The Central Office of the Investigative Committee took up the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin
The investigation of the criminal case on illegal hunting in the Saratov region with the participation of deputy Valery Rashkin is now being dealt with by the central office of the Investigative Committee, reported … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T10: 02
2021-11-03T10: 02
2021-11-03T10: 43
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
illegal hunting case involving rashkin
Valery Rashkin
svetlana petrenko
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756865700_0:6:960:546_1920x0_80_0_0_6f6fa9f2923a0a3124d566e6363fc148.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The investigation of the criminal case on illegal hunting in the Saratov region with the participation of Deputy Valery Rashkin is now being carried out by the central office of the Investigative Committee, said the official representative of the department, Svetlana Petrenko. region (clause “a” part 1 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), “she said. It was established that on the night of October 29, an elk was killed in an open area in violation of the current legislation and without permission to hunt. Not far from the place where the carcasses were cut, two cases of hunting weapons were found, one of them contained a hunting carbine with a night vision sight, the second contained a tripod and cartridges, as well as a hunting ticket and a weapon permit in the name of Valery Rashkin. They also found a spent bullet and a cartridge case, the identity of which is now being established. “Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses confirming the presence of Valery Rashkin and Alexander Gnoshev in the area of the scene,” Petrenko added. She also noted that a knife, an ax and other objects pass from the car as material evidence and also directed to expertise. Investigators are also studying the video recordings. Earlier, the Committee for Hunting and Fisheries of the Saratov Region told RIA Novosti that Rashkin was caught with the carcass of a dead elk in a car. According to the deputy himself, he found the carcass while walking in the forest, and decided to take it home with him. However, not far from the car, the inspectors also found the skin and other parts of the animal. A criminal case on illegal hunting has been opened in fact. In the current qualification, the case involves up to two years in prison, but, as the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, in the future the charge may be toughened, and the sanction will be up to five years.
https://ria.ru/20211030/rashkin-1757010008.html
https://ria.ru/20211029/rashkin-1756894457.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756865700_0-0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5d92c19dcd2a79ccd9e1721394a02ac8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin, Valery Rashkin, Svetlana Petrenko
The Central Office of the Investigative Committee took up the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin
“Investigators of the central office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have accepted for proceedings and are continuing the investigation of a criminal case on illegal hunting in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region (paragraph“ a ”of part 1 of article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),” she said.
It was established that on the night of October 29, an elk was killed in an open area in violation of the current legislation and without permission to hunt. Not far from the place where the carcasses were cut, two cases of hunting weapons were found, in one of them there was a hunting carbine with a night vision sight, in the second – a tripod and cartridges, as well as a hunting ticket and a weapon permit in the name of Valery Rashkin. They also found a spent bullet and a cartridge case, the belonging of which is now being established.
“Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses confirming the presence of Valery Rashkin and Alexander Gnoshev in the area of the scene,” Petrenko added.
October 30, 04:00 PM
Full video of Rashkin’s arrest with a moose carcass has been published
She also noted that a knife, an ax and other items from the car pass as material evidence and are also sent for examination. Investigators are also studying the videos.
Earlier, the committee for hunting and fishing in the Saratov region told RIA Novosti that Rashkin was caught with a dead elk carcass in a car. According to the deputy himself, he found the carcass while walking in the forest, and decided to take it home with him. However, not far from the car, the inspectors also found the skin and other parts of the animal.
A criminal case on illegal hunting has been opened on the fact. In the current qualification, the case involves up to two years in prison, but, as the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, in the future the charge may be toughened, and the sanction will be up to five years.
October 29, 04:53 PM
Zhirinovsky offered Rashkin to eat a whole moose as a punishment