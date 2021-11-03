The Central Office of the Investigative Committee took up the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin

https://ria.ru/20211103/rashkin-1757491376.html

The investigation of the criminal case on illegal hunting in the Saratov region with the participation of deputy Valery Rashkin is now being dealt with by the central office of the Investigative Committee, reported … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The investigation of the criminal case on illegal hunting in the Saratov region with the participation of Deputy Valery Rashkin is now being carried out by the central office of the Investigative Committee, said the official representative of the department, Svetlana Petrenko. region (clause “a” part 1 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), “she said. It was established that on the night of October 29, an elk was killed in an open area in violation of the current legislation and without permission to hunt. Not far from the place where the carcasses were cut, two cases of hunting weapons were found, one of them contained a hunting carbine with a night vision sight, the second contained a tripod and cartridges, as well as a hunting ticket and a weapon permit in the name of Valery Rashkin. They also found a spent bullet and a cartridge case, the identity of which is now being established. “Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses confirming the presence of Valery Rashkin and Alexander Gnoshev in the area of ​​the scene,” Petrenko added. She also noted that a knife, an ax and other objects pass from the car as material evidence and also directed to expertise. Investigators are also studying the video recordings. Earlier, the Committee for Hunting and Fisheries of the Saratov Region told RIA Novosti that Rashkin was caught with the carcass of a dead elk in a car. According to the deputy himself, he found the carcass while walking in the forest, and decided to take it home with him. However, not far from the car, the inspectors also found the skin and other parts of the animal. A criminal case on illegal hunting has been opened in fact. In the current qualification, the case involves up to two years in prison, but, as the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, in the future the charge may be toughened, and the sanction will be up to five years.

Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), the case of illegal hunting with the participation of Rashkin, Valery Rashkin, Svetlana Petrenko