The deputy finished shooting to Alexander Bastrykin – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The criminal case on the fact of illegal hunting, in which the deputy of the State Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin and Alexander Gnoshev, who was with him in the forest, could have been transferred to the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR). Several forensic examinations have been appointed, according to the results of which the people’s choice may be prosecuted. Moreover, the heads of the Saratov hunting farms believe that it was not the first time that Mr. Rashkin and his comrade participated in poaching. Such crimes are not serious, so the deputy, whatever the outcome, is unlikely to go to jail.

The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation accepted for its proceedings a criminal case on the fact of illegal hunting for elk in the Lysogorsky district of the Saratov region, in which State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin could participate. According to Kommersant’s information, this happened after the local police, and after it the employees of the regional Investigative Directorate of the TFR, received irrefutable, in their opinion, evidence that the so-called special subject was involved in it. Criminal prosecution of a deputy can only be carried out by the central office of the TFR.

Now the case is being processed by the investigator for especially important cases of the main investigation department of the committee.

He has already sent a number of exhibits related to the investigation for forensic examination.

Valery Rashkin and his companion Alexander Gnoshev were detained by the police on the night of October 29 in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region. The State Duma deputy was driving a Lada Largus car, in the trunk of which the police, together with a representative of the regional hunting and fishing committee, who also arrived at the scene, found fragments of an elk carcass, an ax and two knives with traces of blood.

Mr. Rashkin explained to law enforcement officers that they, together with a friend, found the carcass of the shot animal and decided to butcher it. The State Duma deputy was offered to undergo a medical examination for the state of alcoholic intoxication, which he refused. A protocol was drawn up against him on an administrative offense under Art. 12.26 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (non-compliance by the driver of the vehicle with the requirement to undergo a medical examination for the state of intoxication).

Elk hunting in the Saratov region is open from October 1 to January 10, but the detainees did not have the appropriate permission, and they were on the territory of the regional society of hunters in the Lysogorsk region, where elk hunting is prohibited this year due to its small number.

The Department of Inquiry of the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation “Kalininsky” opened a criminal case under paragraph “a” of Part 1 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal hunting with causing major damage). On the same day, October 29, at the initiative of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Saratov Region “in connection with the great public outcry” by the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office of the region, the materials of the criminal case were requested and transferred for further investigation by the investigators of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, from where they were sent to the central office.

According to the law, only the chairman of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, can initiate a criminal case against a State Duma deputy, but for this, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov will have to apply to the State Duma with a petition to lift immunity from the people’s choice.

As reported in the TFR, not far from the place where the elk carcasses were cut, two cases of hunting weapons were seized. One of them contained a hunting carbine with a night vision sight, and the second contained a tripod and cartridges, as well as a hunting ticket and a permit to store and carry this weapon in the name of Valery Rashkin. In the same place, investigators found a bullet that pierced an elk and a cartridge case.

The barrel, sleeve and bullet were sent for a ballistic examination, which should verify the initial conclusions that the shot at the animal was fired precisely from the deputy’s carbine.

Also, a knife, an ax and other objects that were in the car driven by Valery Rashkin were sent for forensic examination.

“Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses confirming the presence of Valery Rashkin and Alexander Gnoshev in the area of ​​the scene … Video recordings are being investigated,” said Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the ICR.

In addition to the operative filming of the detention of a State Duma deputy, footage appeared in the media of a man similar to Valery Rashkin walking towards a car with a blue bucket and a bag that looked like a case from a hunting rifle.

Detained together with Mr. Rashkin, Alexander Gnoshev is the former head and co-owner of ZAO Saratovpromkomplekt. The company has existed since 1999 and was liquidated in 2006. CJSC, according to OKVED, was engaged in the production of oil products, machinery and equipment, as well as construction and retail trade.

Nikolay Samarov, the head of the neighboring hunting farm OOO Vozrozhdenie, told Kommersant that, according to his information, what happened on October 29 had happened before. “There were no questions to me from the law enforcement agencies, because everything did not happen on my territory, but I know all these people and I know that they were not doing this for the first time,” he said.

Sergey Petunin, Saratov; Nikolay Sergeev