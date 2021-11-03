The dollar exchange rate today can change very much

Dollar remains within reach of annual peaks for the euro and the yen on Wednesday, as investors expected the Federal Reserve to begin easing monetary support for the pandemic-era economy faster than central banks in Europe and Japan.

Ahead of the Fed’s decision to be announced later today, there has been little movement in Asia, with the dollar buying at 113.84 yen against a 2021 peak of 114.69 and at $ 1.1582 per euro against an annual high of $ 1.1522 per euro. Euro. The US dollar index rose to 94.074 overnight.

The Fed is expected to announce a cutback to its $ 120 billion a month asset purchase program in its policy statement at 18:00 GMT.

But traders are focused on figuring out what this means for the timing of the rate hikes. The month of strong fluctuations in the bond market reflected expectations of a rate hike as early as next year.

“The market is not easily convinced that there will be a long time between the end of QE and the start of the rate hike cycle,” said OCBC Bank rate strategist Francis Chung. “Futures prices for the federal funds rate reflect expectations of two rate hikes by the end of 2022. And these are not too high expectations, unlike the price in markets such as SONIA futures (GBP) or bank note futures (AUD). ”

Further movements in the foreign exchange markets are likely to depend on traders’ perceptions of the relative pace of tightening and whether markets can stick to the assumption that the Fed funds rate will not rise well above 1.75% during the upcoming monetary policy tightening cycle.

“Fed policy is under threat that we have not known since Volcker’s early years,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Raskin. “Inflation is picking up steam in an economy that has had zero nominal rates and sharply negative real rates over the past 18 months,” he said.

So far, Ruskin added, the dollar has been constrained by growing expectations of even faster price increases elsewhere in the world, but there are risks if traders begin to think that more than a few rate hikes will be required to contain rapidly rising prices.

“Even if the real economy is immune to interest rate hikes, inflation is just as robust, market expectations for a federal funds rate cap of around 1.75% by the end of 2026 looks too low,” he said.

US central bank officials said in minutes of their September 21-22 meeting that a meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee, which sets policy, will endorse a plan to “cut” $ 120 billion in monthly asset purchases.

What the protocol is described as an “illustrative transition path” will cut purchases by $ 15 billion a month starting in November or December, the pace and starting point that will complete the program by June or July.

More important now is how the Fed will change other parts of its policy statement, and in particular its description of inflation as “largely reflecting transition factors.”

Fed officials are still largely of this view. By 2022, they expect global supply bottlenecks to ease, and pandemic-fueled consumer demand in the United States will decline following massive spending on cars, motorcycles and home appliances, and enough people are eager to return to jobs.

But in recent weeks, Fed officials have admitted that they may be wrong about the temporary nature of the rise in prices. The jump in inflation this year has lasted longer than anticipated; total rates are double the target of 2% set by the Fed; and rising rents, low inventories in factories and a large number of workers still at home could mean that high rates of price increases will continue for the time being.

The Fed is due to release its policy statement at 2:00 pm ET (6:00 pm GMT). It will not release new economic forecasts, so, in addition to the announcement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have to find a balance between the two sides of the central bank’s goals for maximum employment and stable prices at his press conference in half an hour.

This will be a critical moment for Powell’s communication, whose term expires in February 2022. The White House has yet to announce whether the former investment banker will be reappointed for a second term.

