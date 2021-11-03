The DPRK began to promote “Kimchenism” and remove portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il – Gazeta.Ru

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed officials to promote a new ideology in the country – Kimchenism, informs Daily Mail.

According to the newspaper, last week, South Korean intelligence officers found out that the term “Kimchenism” is already actively used in the government circles of the DPRK, and in the state media, Kim Jong-un began to be called “a great leader”, although earlier only the grandfather of the current North Korean leader Kim Il was called that. Hay.

Kim Jong-un, according to the publication, also demanded that the portraits of his grandfather and father Kim Jong-il be removed from all government buildings in Pyongyang.

Experts explain this by the dissatisfaction of the current head of the DPRK with a number of aspects of the system created by his grandfather and father. In particular, we are talking about the provision according to which the legitimacy of his rule is linked to the manifestation of respect for his predecessors. That is, according to the Daily Mail, Kim Jong-un is trying to get out of the shadow of his ancestors and wants to become an autocrat.

Previously became known about Kim Jong-un’s weight loss.