The ECHR began considering the complaint of Yanukovych against Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted the lawsuit of the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. He complains of a prejudice against him on the part of the judiciary in Kiev and Ukraine’s refusal to investigate the attempts on his life, the ECHR said in a statement.

So, in 2014, unknown persons tried to stop cars in the convoy, which were driving towards Kharkov through five checkpoints. They tried to block the first three cars, and fired at the last two. On the same day, at a checkpoint near Uman, fire was opened on a road convoy heading towards Crimea.

Yanukovych regards these episodes as an attempt on his life, although in none of the cases was he in the cars. Ukraine, according to the former president, did not properly investigate these incidents.

The ex-president also insists that the criminal investigation against him in Ukraine is taking too long, “is neither independent nor impartial.”

Viktor Yanukovych sent a complaint to the ECHR in October 2015. Having started its consideration, Strasbourg turned to the government of Ukraine with a request to comment on the claims put forward in writing.

Viktor Yanukovych is the 4th President of Ukraine. His refusal to sign an association agreement with the EU, and then the dispersal of demonstrators in Kiev, led to massive protests in December 2013 – February 2014, known as the Euromaidan or “Revolution of Dignity”. As a result, Yanukovych was removed from power by the Verkhovna Rada. Yanukovych himself and official Moscow called these events a coup d’etat.

In January 2019, a court in Kiev sentenced Viktor Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison. He was found guilty of high treason and complicity in the conduct of an aggressive war.