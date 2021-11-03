The expert named the reason for the growth of Ethereum to an all-time high

The head of Real Vision, Raul Pal, who previously held a managerial position at the American investment bank Goldman Sachs, announced the preference for investing in ethereum at the present time and named the reasons why the second largest crypt by capitalization is superior to Bitcoin.

Details

The top manager’s stated advantage of Ethereum over Bitcoin is the lack of supply (currently, buyers have access to only 11% of the volume of Ethereum compared to July).

The August hard fork of London helped create a supply deficit and bring altcoin to the maximum rate in history (the burning of ethereum then took place for three days in a row, from 00:01 on August 5 to 23:59 on August 7). During this period, 728,800 altcoins were destroyed for more than $ 3 billion at the then exchange rate.

Later it became known about the blocking of another 8.4 million “ethers” in the ETH 2.0 protocol for over $ 36.5 billion.

“After these measures, only 11% of ETH remained in free circulation,” says the head of Real Vision.

The last update on air of the historical maximum took place on October 29. Then the rate crossed the $ 4.46 thousand mark (+ 31% per month). Today the record was updated again ($ 4512.03 at 15:52 Moscow time).

