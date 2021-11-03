https://ria.ru/20211103/qr-1757518709.html

What new antiquated restrictions can Russians await?

The expert urged to reduce the validity of QR codes to six months – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

What new antiquated restrictions can Russians await?

The validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and QR codes should be reduced from one year to six months, said the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T12: 12

2021-11-03T12: 12

2021-11-03T13: 10

spread of coronavirus

society

WHO

health – society

Mikhail Murashko

Sergei Tokarev

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1757023800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57379f02243a49c1184ee9bfc39f9316.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and QR codes should be reduced from one year to six months, said Sergey Tokarev, the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for medical prevention in the Urals Federal District, Doctor of Medical Sciences. duration of immunity. Antibodies, including to the delta strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, says Tokarev, remain in the body for no more than a year. “The certificate is still valid for a year, since it was designed for a Wuhan strain, less aggressive, less pathogenic. in an amicable way it would be worth changing to a six-month one, and perhaps this work will be done, “he said during a live broadcast on Instagram. QR codes for visiting cultural institutions, social services, tourist sites or shopping centers were introduced by 75 Russian regions from – due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Over the past day, 40,443 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, while the anti-record for the number of deaths of patients – 1,189 – has been updated. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against infection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211103/vaktsina-1757474332.html

https://ria.ru/20211103/koronavirus-1757511531.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1757023800_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c99775a1cd3cfbb6a0659cf54002311.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, who, health – society, mikhail murashko, sergey tokarev, coronavirus in russia