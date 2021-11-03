The expert urged to reduce the validity of QR codes to six months

https://ria.ru/20211103/qr-1757518709.html
What new antiquated restrictions can Russians await?
2021-11-03T12: 12
2021-11-03T12: 12
2021-11-03T13: 10
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1757023800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57379f02243a49c1184ee9bfc39f9316.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and QR codes should be reduced from one year to six months, said Sergey Tokarev, the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for medical prevention in the Urals Federal District, Doctor of Medical Sciences. duration of immunity. Antibodies, including to the delta strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, says Tokarev, remain in the body for no more than a year. “The certificate is still valid for a year, since it was designed for a Wuhan strain, less aggressive, less pathogenic. in an amicable way it would be worth changing to a six-month one, and perhaps this work will be done, “he said during a live broadcast on Instagram. QR codes for visiting cultural institutions, social services, tourist sites or shopping centers were introduced by 75 Russian regions from – due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Over the past day, 40,443 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, while the anti-record for the number of deaths of patients – 1,189 – has been updated. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against infection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211103/vaktsina-1757474332.html
https://ria.ru/20211103/koronavirus-1757511531.html
