The first crossover Abarth will appear in a year – Auto Review

Under the Abarth brand, Fiat produces “charged” versions of its cars, but now only the small three-door Fiat 500 remains in the range. The powerful Abarth 595 and Abarth 695 models are sold mainly in Europe. It’s even surprising that Abarth still hasn’t made it to the Fiat 500X SUV. But a crossover in the brand’s range will still appear. True, not in Europe, but in Brazil.

According to local newspaper QuatroRodas, the first Abarth SUV is being developed based on the recently unveiled Fiat Pulse model (pictured). It is a compact five-door with a length of only 4.1 m, which has a raised landing and only front-wheel drive. According to preliminary information, the “charged” Abarth Pulse will get a 1.3 turbo engine with 185 hp. (this is already installed on the larger Fiat and Jeep models), reinforced suspension, powerful brakes and an aggressive body kit.

The debut of the first Abarth crossover is expected in late 2022, although it will not go on sale until 2023. But like the base Fiat Pulse, this SUV will only be sold in South America.