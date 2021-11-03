https://ria.ru/20211103/podmoskove-1757481553.html
The first medical detachment of more than 220 military personnel was prepared for the Moscow region
For the Moscow region prepared the first medical detachment of more than 220 military – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021
The first medical detachment of more than 220 military personnel was prepared for the Moscow region
The Kirov Military Medical Academy (St. Petersburg) has completed the training of the first medical detachment of more than 220 servicemen to be sent to … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T08: 09
2021-11-03T08: 09
2021-11-03T08: 09
society
Cuban
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Kirov Military Medical Academy
Russia
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757400248_0 0:3065:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c739ef23b9339f4ee1c61fd78b8c2b.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Kirov Military Medical Academy (St. Petersburg) has completed the training of the first medical detachment of more than 220 servicemen to be sent to the Moscow region to help the region’s population in the fight against COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. are involved in the treatment of civilian patients in a temporary medical center, the deployment of which in Kubinka near Moscow has already begun by regional specialists together with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the coming days, military medics will be delivered to the Moscow region by the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces, “the statement said. .In the first group of military personnel, infectious disease doctors, middle and junior medical personnel from the Military Medical Academy. “The cadets of the Academy will also be involved in treating patients and providing assistance. They will provide medical assistance under the guidance of the faculty and residency students,” the military department informs. According to him, ” the infection is carried out solely at their own request. ” “Each of them underwent special training at the academy,” the message says. The work of military doctors will be organized in shifts, two days later. All of them will be provided with personal protective equipment. Accommodation, meals and rest of the personnel are planned at the base and at the expense of the hotel and recreation organizations of the Moscow region. “In the future, it is planned to build up a group of military doctors from the departmental medical institutions to work in the infectious diseases center,” the Defense Ministry said.
https://ria.ru/20211029/koronavirus-1756805540.html
Cuban
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757400248_334 0:3065:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b752bc1fc9ea69d9e323cf973ed7f5c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, kubinka, moscow region (Moscow region), military medical academy named after kirov, russia, coronavirus in russia
The first medical detachment of more than 220 military personnel was prepared for the Moscow region
The first group of military personnel includes infectious disease doctors, middle and junior medical personnel from the Military Medical Academy. “The cadets of the Academy will also be involved in treating patients and providing assistance. They will provide medical assistance under the guidance of the teaching staff and residency students,” the military department informs.
According to him, “admission of cadets and students of the Academy to the provision of medical care to patients with coronavirus infection is carried out exclusively at their own request.” “Each of them underwent special training at the academy,” the message says.
The work of military doctors will be organized in shifts, two days later. All of them will be provided with personal protective equipment. Accommodation, meals and rest of the personnel are planned at the base and at the expense of hotel and recreational organizations of the Moscow region.
“In the future, it is planned to build up a group of military doctors from the departmental medical institutions to work in the infectious diseases center,” the Defense Ministry said.
Military doctors began to work in Khakassia to help in the fight against COVID-19