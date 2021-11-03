https://ria.ru/20211103/podmoskove-1757481553.html

The first medical detachment of more than 220 military personnel was prepared for the Moscow region

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Kirov Military Medical Academy (St. Petersburg) has completed the training of the first medical detachment of more than 220 servicemen to be sent to the Moscow region to help the region’s population in the fight against COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. are involved in the treatment of civilian patients in a temporary medical center, the deployment of which in Kubinka near Moscow has already begun by regional specialists together with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the coming days, military medics will be delivered to the Moscow region by the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces, “the statement said. .In the first group of military personnel, infectious disease doctors, middle and junior medical personnel from the Military Medical Academy. “The cadets of the Academy will also be involved in treating patients and providing assistance. They will provide medical assistance under the guidance of the faculty and residency students,” the military department informs. According to him, ” the infection is carried out solely at their own request. ” “Each of them underwent special training at the academy,” the message says. The work of military doctors will be organized in shifts, two days later. All of them will be provided with personal protective equipment. Accommodation, meals and rest of the personnel are planned at the base and at the expense of the hotel and recreation organizations of the Moscow region. “In the future, it is planned to build up a group of military doctors from the departmental medical institutions to work in the infectious diseases center,” the Defense Ministry said.

