The first region of Russia decided to introduce QR codes for the sale of air tickets due to COVID-19

The Khabarovsk Territory has planned from December to introduce a check of QR codes confirming vaccination against coronavirus or recently transferred COVID-19 when selling air tickets and at the Khabarovsk airport building. This is stated in a message on the website of the regional administration.

Starting from November 7, checking QR codes will become mandatory for trips on intercity road and rail transport in the region.

From November 4 to November 12, a partial lockdown will be introduced in the region. From that day, in eight settlements and districts, including Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, trade in shopping centers, as well as the operation of cafes and restaurants, with the exception of take-away and delivery, as well as establishments at train stations, ports and airports, is prohibited. Kindergartens, schools and colleges will continue to operate as usual.

Until November 12, baths, children’s play centers, indoor rooms and attractions, as well as alcohol stores, in which the volume of alcohol sales exceeds 50%, have been suspended in eight settlements. Beauty salons, spas and hairdressing salons will be able to operate subject to the verification of QR codes.

The trade ban will not affect the sale of grocery stores, pet stores and pharmacies. Retail outlets, catering establishments, fitness centers and swimming pools will be able to open from November 13, but also with the requirement of QR codes. They will also have to be presented when visiting hotels and hostels.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the region has increased sixfold over the past four weeks, the regional administration said. The occupancy of hospital beds is 89%. Immunity after vaccination against COVID-19 received 391 315 people.