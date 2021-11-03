The first two regions introduced the requirement of a QR code when boarding a plane :: Business :: RBC

The operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in the Khabarovsk Territory on November 3 also decided to introduce QR codes verification in the building of Khabarovsk International Airport and when selling air tickets from December.

The Ministry of Transport offered to verify passengers on the vaccination certificate



The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the region over the past four weeks has increased sixfold – in a week, 2,759 cases of the disease were registered in the Khabarovsk Territory, the press service of the governor and the government of the Khabarovsk Territory notes.

In June 2021, the Ministry of Transport sent a letter to Russian airlines demanding that passengers be able to authorize on their online ticketing sites using a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova gave the instruction to verify passengers according to the vaccination certificate. In addition, the Ministry of Finance reported that the new rule on providing passengers with a certificate of receipt of the coronavirus vaccine could be extended to all types of transport. But so far, no decision has been made on this.

“We fully support the ban on registration [на рейс] and a flight without a QR code: a person can plan his flight in advance, which will take place in two or three months, buy a ticket and get vaccinated by the date of departure, ”says a representative of Pobeda Airlines. But if they introduce a requirement for a QR code to buy an air ticket, then this will violate the rights of citizens, he warns. It may turn out that those people who decide to get vaccinated before the flight will be forced to buy tickets on the eve of departure and, accordingly, pay more. In addition, this will not achieve the goal of countering the spread of the virus: a person with a valid QR code will be able to buy a ticket for a distant date, when his vaccination certificate will no longer be valid, he added.

