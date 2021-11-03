The French ambassador said about the deliberate deception of Australia with submarines :: Politics :: RBC

On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States agreed to form an AUKUS partnership. Within the framework of this cooperation and in close cooperation with allies, Australia intends to build its nuclear submarine fleet.

At the same time, Canberra announced the termination of the contract with the French Naval Group, which was concluded in 2016 and provided for the construction of 12 conventional submarines. The contract was worth $ 66 billion and was the most expensive in the history of the Australian Navy.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the termination of the contract is “a stab in the back” and said that France’s confidence “was betrayed.” French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Bon, in turn, pointed out that after the termination of the contract, not only France, but the whole of Europe lost confidence in Australia. Then, amid a diplomatic conflict, the country decided to recall its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, but later the French ambassador returned to the United States.

In early November, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had deceived him about the new security partnership AUKUS. For example, when asked by an Australian journalist whether the president believed that Morrison had deceived him about secret negotiations on the creation of a new alliance, Macron replied: “I don’t think, I know that.”