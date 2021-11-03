https://ria.ru/20211103/arest-1757524828.html

The girl was arrested for 14 days for a candid photo in front of the Kremlin

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested for two weeks for petty hooliganism a girl who published a candid photo in front of the Kremlin, RIA Novosti was told in the press service … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested for two weeks for petty hooliganism a girl who published a candid photo against the background of the Kremlin, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. 20.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation, she was sentenced to administrative arrest for a period of 14 days, “- said the agency’s interlocutor. Earlier, Damova, who positions herself as an Instagram model under the pseudonym Rita Fox, published her photos on social networks with bare buttocks in front of the Kremlin.

