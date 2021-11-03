The government decided to limit the export of nitrogen fertilizers for six months :: Business :: RBC

But the export quotas approved by the government are generally slightly below the average level of export of these fertilizers, notes the managing director of the NRA’s rating service Sergei Grishunin. About 14 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers and up to 11 million tons of complex fertilizers are exported from Russia annually, in half a year – 7 million and 5.5 million tons, respectively.

Exports of nitrogen fertilizers in January-July 2021 amounted to 7.7 million tons, which is 1.9% less than in the same period last year. In value terms, the export of nitrogen fertilizers reached $ 1.9 billion, an increase of 35.3% over the same period last year.

By this decision, the government consolidated the existing distribution of mineral fertilizers between the domestic and foreign markets, Maxim Kuznetsov, executive director of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, told RBC through a representative. “Therefore, we do not expect that this quota will negatively affect the utilization of production capacities, which is now close to 100%,” he stressed. In his opinion, quotas for export deliveries will support a favorable situation in global markets, so Russian exporters can benefit from this.

“In theory, the restrictions imposed should help keep prices from rising on the Russian market,” Grishunin notes. “But fertilizers are poorly stored, so there is a risk that export restrictions will lead to a decrease in production.”

Nitrogen fertilizers have risen in price since the beginning of the year by 183% (to more than $ 700 per ton) in the world market, where there is now a deficit. Due to high gas prices in Europe, fertilizer production is declining – 20% of capacities have been shut down. China cannot compensate for the lost European volumes due to a shortage of electricity, and since mid-October has imposed restrictions on the export of fertilizers.

Russian fertilizer producers have already frozen domestic prices for these products, but the Ministry of Agriculture records a decrease in purchases of mineral fertilizers since summer. President Vladimir Putin in October at a meeting with the government noted that against the background of rising world prices, there would be a temptation to raise prices for Russian producers. In this regard, the President asked the government to submit a set of measures that would ensure the protection of the interests of Russian agrarians and restrain the rise in food prices.