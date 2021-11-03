The government discussed options for containing prices for kerosene and diesel :: Business :: RBC

How jet fuel and diesel rose in price

Against the background of growing demand for jet fuel due to the recovery of domestic and international freight and passenger traffic, its prices on the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) since the beginning of 2021 have grown by 46.2%, to 58.251 thousand rubles. per ton, and for the year, from November 3, 2020, by 72.4%.

In October, wholesale prices for kerosene reached historic highs, Artemiev points out. “The growth of the wholesale price for aviation kerosene is largely due to a decrease in the volume of exchange trading in January-October 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 by 7%,” he writes.

Prices for winter diesel fuel in the European part of Russia at SPIMEX increased by 22.8% since the beginning of 2021 (for the year – by 26%), to 59.444 thousand rubles. per ton. In October alone, the growth of exchange prices for winter diesel amounted to 7.4%, which exceeds the inflation rate for the year, according to a letter from the ex-head of the FAS.

This carries risks of rising prices for winter diesel fuel at gas stations above inflation, warns Artemyev. This conclusion is confirmed by the general director of “Analytics of Commodity Markets” Mikhail Turukalov. According to him, such a risk is especially great for the regions beyond the Urals, where cold weather began, and gas stations are switching to selling winter diesel fuel.

Given the prevailing prices on the domestic market, it is more profitable for oil companies to sell much more winter diesel on the stock exchange than is currently going there, Turukalov believes. According to his estimates, the average premium for the European part of Russia to the export price minus transportation costs (netback) for railroad shipments of winter diesel fuel on November 2 amounted to 8570 rubles. per ton.

The main reason for the current increase in exchange prices for jet fuel and diesel fuel is the growth in demand from independent operators of oil depots, says Anna Lishnevetskaya, project manager of Petromarket. “Oil depots are accumulating stocks in anticipation of a further rise in the price of winter diesel due to a lack of production by oil companies. Also, some of them accumulate aviation kerosene and summer diesel as components of the production of winter diesel fuel in out-of-plant conditions, ”she notes.

Despite the continuing active growth in world quotations for oil products, by the middle of the fourth quarter of this year, the growth rates of prices at Russian filling stations are within the estimated inflation, the government’s press service emphasizes.

What the ex-head of the FAS offers

Artemyev calls for an analysis of the balance of supply and demand in Russia for aviation kerosene and winter diesel fuel, as well as to envisage the possibility, if necessary, to take measures to increase the supply of this fuel to the exchange by manufacturing companies. “In addition, it is necessary to work out amendments to the Tax Code, adjusting the parameters of the current damping mechanism for petroleum products in order to increase the protection of the domestic market from the conjuncture of world markets and take effective measures to limit its impact on domestic prices,” the letter says.

The damper mechanism, introduced in 2019, is needed to maintain the stability of prices for petroleum products in the domestic market, regardless of fluctuations in the price of oil in the world. With high export prices for oil, refineries receive compensation in the form of a negative excise tax, and with very low prices, on the contrary, they must pay to the budget. But since the beginning of 2021, the indicative price for gasoline and diesel fuel (the wholesale price set by the government), embedded in the damper formula, has grown faster than the retail price (its increase should not exceed the inflation rate). As a result, the profitability of the filling station has fallen sharply. In order to improve the situation with gasoline prices in the domestic market, since the beginning of this year, the damper mechanism has already been adjusted twice. As a result, the government agreed to increase compensation to oil workers by 350 billion rubles. in 2021–2023.

The damper for aviation kerosene begins to work when the export price of fuel exceeds the conventional level of domestic prices for kerosene in Russia (for 2021 the indicator is set at 53.25 thousand rubles per ton). By analogy with the damper for gasoline and diesel fuel, it is paid for each ton of fuel consumed, but not for refineries, but for airlines to compensate for losses. In September, for the first time, there was a situation with an excess of domestic prices for kerosene over the indicative within the damper formula, the same situation continued in October.

According to Turukalov, in order to stimulate a decrease in prices for winter diesel fuel, the limit for payment of compensation should be sharply reduced. “Now oilmen are losing a damper for gasoline and diesel fuel if the monthly average stock index of the European part of Russia for summer, winter and off-season diesel fuel is 20% or more higher than the conventional price of diesel fuel in the damper formula. This limit must be reduced to 5%, ”the expert said. He believes that the risk of losing gigantic compensation (about 110 billion rubles for the entire industry in October 2021 alone) will force oil companies to increase sales of diesel fuel on the domestic market.

To reduce prices for winter diesel and jet fuel, it is also necessary to stimulate refineries to increase production – to build new installations or load existing ones out of season, adds Lishnevetskaya. “In order for refineries to produce winter diesel in the summer and store it until the season begins, it is possible to differentiate the excise tax on it depending on the season (low in summer, high in winter),” she says.

